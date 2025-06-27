Immigrant advocates to protest after a woman was ejected from Miami-Dade commission

Immigrant rights advocates and community organizers are expected to rally Friday outside the Miami-Dade Government Center — speaking out against what they're calling violence and deception at county commission meetings.

It was sparked by chaos that broke out at Thursday's commission meeting, when 36-year-old Camila Ramos being dragged out by deputies.

According to the Miami Herald, she spoke up to object after commissioners postponed a vote on a proposed deal between county jails and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"Let go of me, let go of me, no, I have a right to understand this process," she said while being taken away.

The commission chair had warned that if anyone spoke out during the session, the public would lose the right to comment on the issue at a later date.

As Ramos was being dragged out of commission chambers by the deputies, other spectators in the gallery responded with chants of "Let her go". That chant quickly changed to "Let her speak, let her speak."

Ramos was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Another attendee identified as 25-five-year-old community organizer Z. Spicer was also arrested.