Over 100,000 Democrat voters purged from Miami-Dade rolls since February

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party has raised the alarm among its voters that Democrats are being removed from active voter status twice as often as Republicans in Miami-Dade County.

In a recent fundraising email, the party says it’s investigating Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia, who is a Republican. They are looking into her office’s removal of more than 100,000 registered Democrats from the rolls since February.

Miami-Dade Dems chair Laura Kelley attributes the purge to a new state law that requires voters to renew their vote-by-mail status after every general election.

"It makes it more difficult for the people who vote by mail to vote by mail and remain active," she said.

Garcia’s office says these voters were removed legally because they have not had any contact with the elections office in four years, and their mail was returned as undeliverable.

