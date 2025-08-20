Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach settle Monarch Hill Landfill suit

The legal battle over the expansion of the Monarch Hill Landfill in Broward County might soon reach a close.

The county approved an expansion of the landfill vertically by 100 feet and horizontally by 24 acres. Both Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach immediately sued the county and Waste Management which operate the site.

This week, both Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach agreed to settle the suit after Waste Management offered multiple concessions. That included shutting the landfill down in 25 years as well as implementing odor-control measures.

Deerfield Beach commissioner Tom Plout said that while the deal didn’t give the city what they wanted, it was better than no deal at all.

" This is a bitter pill to swallow, but without this, there is no pill to swallow," Plout said.

The agreement still requires sign-off from the county commission when it meets on Thursday.

