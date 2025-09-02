Ingoglia launches his CFO campaign

In a newly launched campaign video, Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia made official that he's running for a full term to keep his Cabinet job.

Ingoglia is a homebuilder, former state senator and past chair of the Republican Party.

In his video, he touted his closeness to Gov. Ron DeSantis and his conservative credentials, laying out his plan to make Florida more affordable.

In July, DeSantis appointed Ingoglia to the Cabinet post. The job opened up after former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis resigned for a successful campaign for Congress.

But Ingoglia will likely have to prove himself in the ballot.

According to Florida Politics two other Republicans have already filed for the CFO seat and expect to challenge Ingoglia in a GOP Primary.

Other candidates are rumored to be exploring bids as well.

