DeSantis says he's anti-mandate, not anti-vax, amid GOP vaccine pushback

When it comes to the state's plan to roll back vaccine rules in the state, Governor Ron DeSantis says he's not anti-vaccine, he's anti-vaccine mandate. His comments come after high-ranking Republicans opposed rolling back vaccines for school kids in the state.

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the state plans to roll back all vaccine mandates, including required immunizations for school enrollment. Florida's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, said in doing so, the state would become the first to make vaccinations voluntary, letting families decide whether to inoculate their children.

It's a change from decades of public policy and research that has shown vaccines to be safe and the most effective way to stop the spread of communicable diseases, especially among children.

"Look, you have vaccines that work," said President Donald Trump Friday at the White House. "They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all, and I think those vaccines should be used; otherwise, some people are going to catch it, and they endanger other people."

Trump said he thought the polio and COVID vaccines were incredible. Trump, who is a Baby Boomer, was among the first generation to be able to get the polio vaccine. Before that, children who got polio risked death or paralysis.

In a statement, former Florida Governor Rick Scott said that "Florida already has a good system that allows families to opt out based on religious and personal beliefs, which balances our children's health and parents' rights."

In response to the pushback from his own party, DeSantis said he wants families to have the choice to get the vaccine or not, and to get the information they need before consenting to it.

He said he thinks the vaccination rates will be the same or higher without the mandates, if families are given a choice.

"The Surgeon General believes, and I believe, that if you actually didn't say you've gotta take this otherwise you're going to be punished, I think you'd actually have more uptake on some of those," said DeSantis.

DeSantis pointed to several countries like Canada, Ireland, and some of the Nordic countries that don't require childhood vaccines, but still have high vaccination rates.

He said if a family decides to vaccinate their children, those childhood vaccines will still be available to them in the state of Florida.

"I think when given accurate information, I think parents are going to do what's best for their kids," said DeSantis. "I mean, everyone wants their kids to grow up to be healthy, and I think that's what you see in those countries that don't use coercion and don't use mandates to be able to do it."

Requirements for some school-age vaccines won't be rolled back for at least another 90 days in Florida and will apply to chickenpox, Hepatitis B, flu, and meningitis shots to start.

The Florida legislature would have to vote to repeal requirements for the polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough vaccines.

The decision by the state to roll back vaccine requirements drew opposition from the medical community, including the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Chair Dr. Rana Alissa said making vaccines voluntary puts students and school staff at risk.

Teachers, school officials and teachers unions also spoke out, saying that without the required shots, highly contagious formerly eradicated diseases could spread, not only putting teachers and students in harm's way, but exacerbating chronic absenteeism.

"When leaders talk about pulling back vaccines, they're talking about disrupting student learning and making schools less safe," the Florida Education Association said in a statement. "State leaders say they care about reducing chronic absenteeism and keeping kids in school—but reducing vaccinations does the opposite, putting our children's health and education at risk."

