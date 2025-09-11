Miami Loop: Leaders reignite effort to create 223-mile walking trail in Miami-Dade County

City of Miami leaders have reignited efforts to create a countywide trail to expand walking and biking opportunities in cities throughout Miami-Dade.

“ The Miami Loop ” project originated about a decade ago as an ambitious plan to connect 223 miles of walking paths across the region from Snake Creek Trail in the north end of Miami-Dade County to a proposed “ East Coast Greenway ” south of Homestead.

Though negotiations around the plan began in the mid-2010s, the project has lagged in recent years owing in part to the many government stakeholders that need to be involved to complete a project of this scale. A website for the Miami Loop was last updated more than a year ago.

READ MORE: Miami-Dade Buys Land Needed For 5.6-Mile Ludlam Trail

But, at a Miami city commission meeting today, commissioners voted to create an oversight and coordination process to move the Miami Loop project along.

“ My request today is for the administration to really take a leadership role with our individual advocacy and ensure that each of those segments moves forward more expeditiously,” said Commissioner Ralph Rosado, who sponsored the resolution.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, who left office in 2022, spoke at Thursday’s city meeting and pledged support for Miami Loop — a project she pushed while in office.

Miami-Dade County A diagram of the proposed Miami Loop walking trail from a 2018 presentation.

“When I left, I left with all the plans done, with the money to build the bridges and everything. And I don't know what happened that it got delayed. Now we have more strength to fight for it,” Sosa said.

The proposed walking trail touches each of Miami’s five city districts, as well as the neighboring cities of Miami Beach, West Miami and Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago also came to Miami City Hall on Thursday to speak in favor of Miami’s leadership on the initiative.

“The Miami Loop is an incredible potentially transformational project. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to connect our neighborhoods,” Lago said. “A completed loop will transform mobility in the city of Miami and across the county making it easier and safer for residents to walk, bike or roll across Miami.”