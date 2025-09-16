Uthmeier files legal complaints against Cyprus-based porn companies

Attorney General James Uthmeier filed two new complaints Monday against pornography companies based in Cyprus, Florida, and California for failing to prevent children from accessing online adult content.

The complaints were both filed in the Twelfth Judicial Circuit in Sarasota County seeking $50,000 per violation from each of the pornographic companies. The firms have bucked a 2024 Florida law requiring porn networks to install an age verification tool blocking minors from surfing these sites, Uthmeier argues.

“Florida is committed to being the best place to raise children. We passed strong legislation to keep kids from being exposed to harmful and toxic material, and instead of following it, these platforms ignored it,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “We are taking them to court to make sure they cannot continue bypassing Florida’s common sense safeguards.”

This is Uthmeier’s second round of legal action against international pornographic websites lacking age verification tools. In August, he sued a host of Czech-owned porn companies for refusing to comply with Florida age laws. Some decried the “idiocracy” contributing to the “scam” of age verification.

The first complaint targets the Cyprus-based Gethins Limited and the Deerfield Beach-based companies Toccata, Segpay Gateway, and Segregated Payments. The for-profits all work on the website “lustyheroes.com,” which offers pornographic video game content without an age-blocker, the suit says.

The other complaint zeroes in on California’s Aylo Holdings USA and Aylo Billing US, as well as the Cyprus-based Aylo Group and Nutaku Entertainment. The complaint says these companies operate a variety of popular pornographic sites lacking user age-walls, including PornHub, RedTube, Tube8, and YouPorn.

All websites are fully out of compliance except for SpiceVids, which added a paywall in July 2025 and “immediately” allows users to access the site after pressing “enter.”

This comes a year after the GOP-led Florida legislature passed HB 3, which demanded social media sites require their users to be at least 14 and pornography sites ensure their users are over 18.

