Congressman Carlos Gimenez: FBI director 'misspoke' — National Guard not being sent to Miami

Miami Congressman Carlos Gimenez said on Friday that the Trump administration has no plans to send National Guard troops to Miami, saying that FBI Director Kash Patel “misspoke” in speaking to the U.S. Senate.

“I have just spoken with the Office of the Attorney General & can confirm that the National Guard will NOT be deployed to Miami,” Gimenez posted on X. “Miami is not Chicago or San Francisco — and never will be.”

“FBI Director [Kash] Patel misspoke during Senate testimony earlier this week,” he wrote.

https://x.com/repcarlos/status/1969138444342288501?s=46

🚨 BREAKING -> I have just spoken with the Office of the Attorney General & can confirm that the National Guard will NOT be deployed to Miami.



Miami is not Chicago or San Francisco — and never will be.



FBI Director Patel misspoke during Senate testimony earlier this week. — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) September 19, 2025

During his testimony before the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Patel said Miami was on a list of cities administration officials planned to dispatch military and federal law enforcement to crack down on reported crime.

"We did it in DC. We're doing it in Memphis. We're going to Chicago, Miami, St Louis — so many other cities across the country," he told the senators.

READ MORE: Trump administration authorizes deployment of National Guard at ICE facilities in Florida

President Donald Trump issued an emergency order last month that federalized the city’s police department and launched a surge of law enforcement. The emergency order expired earlier this month but federal agencies and the National Guard continue their operations in the city.

On Monday, Trump announced he was going to send the National Guard into Memphis for a crime-fighting push. He also has suggested to send troops to Chicago.