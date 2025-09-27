Top Miami-Dade officials hail proposed agreement for future of embattled Miami Seaquarium

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado applauded a on Friday a proposed agreement to resolve a long-running battle over the Miami's Seaquarium's future and animal welfare.

The agreement, which aims to renovate and modernize the Virginia Key property, follows a year-long eviction process initiated by the county against Mexico-based The Dolphin Company, the embattled Seaquarium's current owner, over concerns about animal welfare. The land is owned by the county and leased to the Dolphin Company.

The agreement will see Miami-based development firm Terra Group assume the lease, with a goal of modernizing the site "for the benefit of the animals in their care, the dedicated employees, and the residents and visitors of Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava and Regalado said in their joint statement.

Miami-Dade officials said the new proposed development would, if approved, "preserve our natural resources and prioritize our commitment to environmental resiliency."

READ MORE: Seaquarium’s new owners ask court for sale of dolphins, other animals

The Miami Herald reported that the Miami Seaquarium would be largely demolished by Terra Group and replaced with a marina, restaurants, event space and a saltwater aquarium. The land has been home to the theme park since the 1950s.

The developer plans to use the property to house dry-dock boat storage and marina slips; a “Fisherman’s Village” of restaurants and shops; and a conservation center and public baywalk, Herald reported.

In a statement to the Miami Herald, Terra and the Dolphin Company, said the aquarium would be accredited but not have marine mammals.

“The Miami Seaquarium has been an iconic property for decades, and we intend to honor that legacy as we enhance the site and elevate its appeal among Miami residents and tourists,” Terra Group CEO David Martin told the Miami Herald. “The result will be a publicly accessible, family-friendly destination that brings together residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The proposed agreement must be first approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge and will then be presented to the Board of County Commissioners for final approval.

As owner of the Virginia Key parcel of land, Miami-Dade County has tried to evict the Dolphin Company, citing breaches of its lease and animal welfare violations. The eviction was on hold pending the bankruptcy case.

In their statement Friday, Levine Cava and Regalado, whose district includes the Miami Seaquarium, said that animal well-being remains the county’s highest concern and priority.

“As this [proposed] agreement advances toward full approval, we remain committed to ensuring that the transition is safe and orderly, with the highest priority placed on the welfare of the animals under their care," they said.

"Our ultimate goal is to protect the animals at the Miami Seaquarium while creating opportunities for future generations to learn about marine life and enjoy some of our community’s most treasured natural spaces.”