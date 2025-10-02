FEMA awards Florida $608 million for 'Alligator Alcatraz', reports Local 10 News

The state of Florida has secured $608 million in federal reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for opening and operating "Alligator Alcatraz," the controversial immigration detention in the Everglades, WPLG Local 10 News reported Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Local 10 News that Florida's application for FEMA funds was approved on Tuesday, just one day before the federal government shutdown took effect. The state was awarded the full amount it requested.

The detention center was quickly built over the summear at a lightly used, single-runway training airport in the middle of the Everglades. State officials signed more than $245 million in contracts for building and operating the facility, which officially opened July 1.

#AlligatorAlcatraz: A DHS spokesperson tells me FEMA awarded reimbursement on September 30 (a day before the government shutdown) “to the full amount they [Florida] applied for. $608M.” It is not immediately clear if the $608M will be exclusively spent on Alligator Alcatraz. 🧵 https://t.co/D1qMXOkDGs — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) October 2, 2025

President Donald Trump toured the facility and suggested it could be a model for future lockups nationwide as his administration continues its aggressive plans to expand the infrastructure needed to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants.

July, DHS estimated the total cost for operating the Everglades facility alone would be $450 million for one year.

Since then, Florida has expanded its operations, opening a second site dubbed "Deportation Depot" and planning a third facility state officials are calling the “Panhandle Pokey.”

While the reimbursement application was tied to Alligator Alcatraz, FEMA’s grant regulations generally allow the funds to be spent on other similar projects.

It is not immediately clear, according to Local 10 News, whether the full $608 million from FEMA will be exclusively allocated to the initial Everglades site.

The makeshift detention center in the middle of the Everglades, which state and federal officials dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz”, has been the target of multiple federal lawsuits seeking to shutter the remote compound of tents and trailers.

Two plaintiffs in one of the federal lawsuits said Thursday, in response to the Local 10 News report, said the Everglades detention center is legally required to undergo federal environmental review to protect endangered wildlife because it is receiving federal funds from FEMA.

“The award of FEMA funds is more clear evidence that activity at Alligator Alcatraz must be halted to comply with bedrock environmental protections," said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“This seems to be the smoking gun proving that our lawsuit challenging Alligator Alcatraz is entirely correct,” said Elise Bennett, Florida and Caribbean director at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “This is a federal project being built with federal funds that’s required by federal law to go through a complete environmental review."

"The Trump administration can’t keep lying through their teeth to the American public at the expense of Florida’s imperiled wildlife," Bennett said. "We’ll do everything we can to stop this lawless, destructive and wasteful debacle.”

Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity filed their lawsuit on June 27. They argue that the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) and the Department of Homeland Security did not follow federal requirements to perform environmental impact studies before building the detention center in the environmentally sensitive Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve.

The Miccosukee Tribe later joined the case as a plaintiff in claiming the detention site posed pollution risks to their food and water supplies.

The plaintiffs are represented by Scott Hiaasen, Paul Schwiep, Earthjustice and Center attorneys. During lawsuit hearings it was established that FEMA funding was promised prior to the start of project construction.

Last month, a federal appellate court panel, ruling on the environmental lawsuit, allowed Alligator Alcatraza operations to continue when it put a hold on a lower court’s preliminary injunction ordering the facility to wind down by the end of this month.

A second federal lawsuit claims detainees have been denied private meetings with immigration attorneys while being held at the facility.

A third federal lawsuit challenging practices at the facility claims immigration is a federal issue and Florida agencies and the private contractors hired by the state have no authority to operate the facility.

