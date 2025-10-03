Wasserman Schultz hosts roundtable on impact of federal government shutdown on 'healthcare crisis'

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat from Weston, is convening a roundtable discussion Friday with local healthcare leaders and consumer advocates to talk about the impasse in Congress over extending critical tax credits for health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act.

The issue has driven a wedge between Democrats and the majority Republicans in Congress and led to Wednesday's federal government shutdown.

Senate Democrats are holding firm to the party’s demands to fund health care subsidies that President Donald Trump and Republicans refuse to extend.

Republicans argue the issue is not urgent because the credits do not expire until the end of the year, and that the issue should be separate from funding the federal government.

The tax credits have made health insurance through the Affordable Care Act more affordable for a record 24 million people since the COVID-19 pandemic. They are set to expire at the end of the year. Estimates are that — if Congress fails to act — health insurance premiums would soar.

"GOP leaders refuse to negotiate with Democrats to end a government shutdown and prevent hundreds of thousands of Americans from losing their health care and millions more from seeing their costs skyrocket," said Wasserman Schultz in a statement before Friday morning's scheduled roundtable in Sunrise.

Roundtable participants will include hospital CEOs, healthcare workers, and consumer advocates.

Wasserman Schultz has condemned the political stalemate and, like her Democratic colleagues, and blames Republicans for plunging "the nation into a healthcare crisis."

The expiration of the enhanced tax credits would dramatically impact consumers.

Analysts predict that, on average, premium payments by enrollees would increase by 114%, forcing millions to either accept higher-deductible plans or risk losing coverage entirely.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates 4 million people could become uninsured if the enhanced subsidies are not extended.

Congress had no action on Thursday in observance of the Jewish holy day, with senators due back Friday. The House is set to resume session next week.