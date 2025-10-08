Former Democrat files bill banning Shari’a law in Florida government

A Florida lawmaker who suddenly switched parties last year filed a state version of a federal bill Wednesday that would ban courts and agencies from using Shari’a Law.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, a Broward Republican who served in the state House as a Democrat for two years, issued HB 119 banning Florida courts, panels, tribunals, or agencies from basing decisions on the Islamic Shari’a code or other foreign legal systems.

Cassel’s measure comes a month after U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, also a Florida Republican, filed a nearly identical bill outlawing enforcement of Sharia law.

Shari’a is Islam’s legal system derived from the Quran. Its interpretations vary depending on five schools of thought and local culture, guiding ethical conduct and suggesting criminal punishments.

When asked for an interview inside the Capitol by a Phoenix reporter, Cassel said, “Not today,” and referred the reporter to her office, which did not return a request for comment. When asked later why she filed the measure, Cassel asked, “Did you read the bill?” and walked off when asked whether she based it on Fine’s bill.

Entitled the “No Shari’a Act,” the bill recognizes that although state entities may “freely contract,” that right is nullified when it comes to a foreign legal code — like Shari’a — that would “violate the fundamental liberties, rights, and privileges guaranteed by the United States Constitution and the State Constitution.”

Rulings or decisions of a state court, arbitration panel, tribunal, or administrative agency based on “Shari’a or any foreign law, legal code, or system,” or any contract providing for “the choice of Shari’a or any foreign law, legal code, or system,” would be declared null and void.

Heightened religious tensions spark legislationThe measure comes amid religious tensions heightened by the war in Gaza. Israel launched a no-holds-barred counter-offensive in Gaza to root out Hamas, a Palestinian designated-terrorist organization funded by Iran, after the militia massacred Israelis at a music festival on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli response has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, splitting U.S. politicians over whether to keep backing Israel or support Palestinians in their quest for statehood. President Donald Trump is engaging in peace talks between Palestinian authorities and Israeli politicos.

The Middle Eastern war has had political ramifications felt throughout the United States. Both antisemitism and Islamophobia spiked following Oct. 7 while politicians nationwide either heartily backed Israel — as most did in Florida — or urged an immediate end to hostilities. Liberal college students set up university encampments demanding a divestment of funds from Israel while the right urged continued war in Gaza.

Fine, a former state senator who was the Legislature’s sole Jewish Republican, was the staunchest pro-Israel member and frequently made inflammatory social media comments such as urging “Bombs Away” in Gaza. Now a member of Congress, he filed his “No Shari’a Act” in September, Newsweek reported.

State Rep. Chase Tramont, a Port Orange Republican, filed a bill last month similarly arising from the Gaza war that would ban state agencies from mentioning the West Bank, the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, and enforce “Judea and Samaria” as its official name.

The 2026 session begins on Jan. 13.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.