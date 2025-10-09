Florida lawmaker seeks to rename university and college roadways after Charlie Kirk

A proposal filed in the Florida legislature Tuesday would rename a roadway on all 40 of the state's public university and college campuses after deceased conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

HB 113 , filed by Hudson Republican Representative Kevin Steele , would impact specific prominent roadways on those campuses, like Florida State University's Chieftain Way and the University of Florida's Stadium Road. If passed, all state funds would be withheld from the academic institutions if they are not renamed within 90 days of the bill taking effect.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist who founded Turning Point USA and grew internet fame by holding debate-style events on college campuses, was assassinated last month . Steele said the purpose of his bill is to honor Kirk's memory and place reminders on campuses about the importance of civic discussion.

"Charlie was an inspiration to a lot of young adults, and I think he brought back conversation. You know, he reminded us that courage is not noise, but conviction," Steele said. "I think it's important that we stand united with that same vision, which is having conversations about difficult things is not a problem, and we should be able to do that without violence. And I felt that it was important the place where he started most of his discussions was at schools."

READ MORE: Fired state worker sues agency for violating her First Amendment rights over Charlie Kirk repost

The bill's filing has garnered opposition from prominent Florida Democrats, like Orlando Representative Anna Eskamani . While she said the assassination of Kirk is something everyone should oppose, Eskamani called Steele's bill inflammatory and meant to elicit attention. Since the bill renames well-known roadways on campuses, Eskamani said she thinks it is unlikely to pass.

"Our college campuses are not supposed to be partisan environments, and this bill clearly attempts to make our college campuses more partisan," Eskamani said. "It also just ignores the historical context for our college campuses that helps us retain and recruit top talent. I mean, if we're trying to attract the best and the brightest, regardless of their political affiliation, this type of bill hurts that endeavor."

Steele said he is open to amending his bill to other roadways on campuses because he does not want to change names that are important to campus cultures. However, he wants to ensure the renamed roads are still well travelled.

"I wanted to make sure that it was a road that everybody would have to drive down, because, you know, if you think about what his voice did, it stirred generations, right, to proudly stand on truth and not compromise," he said.

Eskamani said she doesn't doubt Steele believes his bill is the right move, but also thinks political reasons are a factor in why it is being filed.

Steele has been the subject of speculation about whether he will run for Florida Chief Financial Officer in 2026. The digital media outlet Florida Politics has reported he is being encouraged to run by people in President Donald Trump's political camp against Governor Ron DeSantis ally and current state CFO Blaise Ingoglia.

"A lot of the bills that get filed are often filed not necessarily for passage, but to send a message to brand one's political ambitions. My gut reaction was that was the source of such a bill being sponsored," Eskamani said.

When asked about Eskamani's thoughts, Steele said the bill was filed to memorialize Kirk, not for political reasons. He also pointed to Eskamani's current bid for Orlando Mayor as a reason to build her political profile.

"This is not about politics or me grandstanding. It's about actually honoring somebody who lost his life, speaking the truth and he did it for everybody," he said.

When asked about whether he is going to run for CFO, Steele said he would run for a position in a heartbeat if Trump wanted him to.

"I wouldn't count me out of taking steps," he said. "I would venture to say that I want to solve problems for the state, and I want to go where I can solve those problems."

He also expressed criticism of how others in the state have messaged on several hot-button issues, like property tax reductions.

List of roadways that would be impacted

University of South Florida's USF Alumni Drive

University of Central Florida's Gemini Boulevard South

Florida State University's Chieftain Way

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's West Osceola Street

Florida Atlantic University's University Drive

Florida Gulf Coast University's FGCU Boulevard

Florida International University's Southwest 17th Street

Florida Polytechnic University's Polytechnic Circle

New College of Florida's College Drive

University of Florida's Stadium Road

University of North Florida's UNF Drive

University of West Florida's Campus Drive

Broward College's College Avenue

Chipola College's College Street

College of Central Florida's Southwest 26th Street

Daytona State College's Pinecrest Avenue

Eastern Florida State College's Titan Boulevard

Florida Gateway College's Southeast College Place

College of the Florida Keys' College Road

Florida SouthWestern State College's FSW Parkway

Florida State College at Jacksonville's Broad Street

Gulf Coast State College's College Street

Hillsborough College's West Tampa Bay Boulevard

Indian River State College's Cross Campus Road

Lake-Sumter State College's College Drive

Miami Dade College's Northeast 1st Avenue

North Florida College's Mockingbird Trail

Northwest Florida State College's McCracken Way

Palm Beach State College's Ersey Street

Pasco-Hernando State College's Mrs. Prameela Musunuru Health And Wellness Trail

Pensacola State College's College Boulevard

Polk State College's PSC Access Road

St. Johns River State College's Peoria Cemetery Road

St. Petersburg College's 5th Avenue North

Santa Fe College's Northwest 83rd Street

Seminole State College of Florida's College Drive

South Florida State College's College Drive

State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota's 57th Avenue West

Tallahassee State College's Progress Drive

Valencia College's Valencia College Drive

Copyright 2025 WFSU News