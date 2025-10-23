Florida congressman wants Gov. DeSantis, Legislature to fund SNAP benefits amid government shutdown

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a Democrat from Orlando, is calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-majority Florida Legislature to convene a special session and pass legislation to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as a potential lapse in federal funding looms due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

“Please respond to this letter, not in writing, but in action, by holding a special session and funding SNAP for Florida," Frost said in a letter sent Thursday to the governor and legislative leaders.

Nearly 3 million people in Florida receive SNAP benefits, including more than 1 million children, more than 700,000 seniors and 250,000 people with disabilities.

The fate of SNAP, which helps about 1 in 8 Americans buy groceries, is becoming a deep concern as it gets closer to Nov. 1, when the benefits could dry up without either a resolution of the federal government shutdown or other action.

Alexandra Rodriguez/AP / FR172226 AP Rep. Maxwell Frost speaks during a news conference outside the migrant detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" after touring the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Facility, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Ochopee, Fla. (AP Photo/Alexandra Rodriguez)

State officials have warned SNAP recipients that benefits for the month of November “will not be issued until federal funding is restored.”

“You may receive notices about your eligible benefit amount, but you will not receive any benefits deposited to your EBT card during this time,” DCF officials wrote on its agency website.

Lower-income families who qualify for SNAP receive debit cards loaded each month by the federal government that work only for groceries at participating stores and farmers markets.

The average monthly benefit is $187 per person. Most beneficiaries have incomes at or below the poverty level.

Time is running short to keep benefits flowing in November.

Congress and President Donald Trump could strike a deal to end the federal shutdown that started Oct. 1.

It’s also possible that the Trump administration would allocate money for the program even if the shutdown continues.

The liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that about $5 billion is available in a contingency fund and is calling on the administration to use that for partial benefits in November, but it's not clear if that's being seriously discussed.

Forty-six of the 47 Democrats in the U.S. Senate sent a letter Thursday to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins calling on her to release the contingency money.

The USDA has not answered questions from The Associated Press about whether those funds might be tapped.

States have also indicated that there could be a delay in benefits even if a deal is struck to fund SNAP for November.

The Senate on Thursday rejected dueling partisan bills to pay federal workers during the government shutdown, with both Republicans and Democrats deflecting blame as many employees are set to miss their first full paycheck at the end of this week.

The back and forth on day 23 of the government shutdown comes as the two parties are at a protracted impasse with no signs of either side giving in.

Democrats say they won’t vote to reopen the government until Republicans negotiate with them on extending expiring subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say they won’t negotiate on the subsidies until Democrats vote to reopen the government. Trump is mostly disengaged and headed to Asia in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.