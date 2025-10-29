Miami ballot referendums stand to shake up how the city does business

With election day looming in the City of Miami, voters’ eyes are fixed on the mayoral race. But a number of ballot questions this year stand to shake up how the city does business.

Miami has four referenda on the ballot next tuesday — ranging in topic from term limits for elected officials to decennial charter reviews.

Referendum 1 asks voters if there should be a committee to review the city charter every 10 years and make recommendations for changes. The item was pushed by newly elected City Commissioner Ralph Rosado, who said the charter should adapt as the city’s population changes.

Referendum 2 asks if commissioners should be allowed to sell city-owned property without voter approval under extenuating circumstances. Supported by City Manager Art Noriega, the item would make it so commissioners can sell a city-owned property not on the waterfront by a four out of five vote if there have been fewer than three offers.

Currently, voters must approve by referendum the sale of any city-owned property, and the city must receive at least three solicitations at fair market value. Those rules would remain in place for waterfront property, should this item pass.

Referendum 3 asks if the city should establish a citizens redistricting committee to give recommendations on redrawing the city’s voting districts after the U.S. Census every 10 years.

This item comes out of a yearslong legal battle after the City was accused of racially gerrymandering after the 2020 Census. Community groups represented by the ACLU of Florida sued city officials for drawing its five voting districts predominantly according to the race of voters, which is against federal law. The City settled with the community groups, and agreed to put a redistricting committee referendum on the ballot.

The final referendum, proffered by Commissioner Damian Pardo, asks if elected officials in Miami should be limited to two full terms in their lifetime. This is aimed at curtailing “lifetime politicians” and political dynasties of the same families getting elected repeatedly in the city.

Early voting is underway and polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

