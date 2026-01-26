Miami reopens rental assistance for low-income seniors

Seniors ages 62 and up in Miami can qualify for help with their monthly housing costs starting this week.

The City of Miami has re-opened its Senior Rental Assistance Program for households in need. The city will provide up to $500 per month to residents who meet the program’s criteria based on need.

Only households making 50% or less of the area median income qualify — less than $50,000 for a household of two. Applicants must be current on rent and cannot be in public housing.

Residents can pick paper applications at their local commission district office. They can search for their commission district on the city's website. Applications close on Feb. 20.

