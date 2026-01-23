Miami Commission rejects proposal to allow housing on church properties

To combat the affordability crisis, some local leaders have looked to houses of God for affordable housing.

A proposal by Miami City Commissioner Ralph Rosado sought to change zoning on religious properties so churches could build housing on their unused lots.

The measure had support from local housing advocates like Erica Scott of housing nonprofit Miami Homes For All.

"I wanna highlight again that we're short 90,000 affordable rental homes for households earning up to $75,000 a year. The city has identified almost 700 civic use properties that would be eligible under this measure," Scott said during the public comment period at Thursday's commission meeting.

The proposal fell in line with a state law that passed last year allowing municipalities to approve affordable housing developments on parcels owned by religious institutions.

The measure was not supported, however, by Rosado’s colleagues, who voted against it 4 to 1 with Rosado as the only “yes.” Other commissioners feared the zoning change could lead to historic church properties being damaged, and that religious institutions would not have the expertise to negotiate real estate deals with developers.

Rosado said he would continue working on this initiative in the future.

