© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

There's a boost in the number of people seeking health care coverage through the ACA

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
AP

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace.

Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of 17% compared to the same time last year. The boost in enrollment comes as the number of uninsured Americans this year reached a historic low of 8%.

“When you have a good product, people will buy it,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told The Associated Press.

More than 665,000 new people have bought plans on the marketplace since open enrollment started on Nov. 1.

HHS didn’t provide any demographic details about the new enrollees, but Becerra said he hopes the agency is reaching people in marginalized communities.

Already this year, the marketplace saw huge gains in the number of Black, Latino and Native Americans who sought coverage.

Between 2020 and 2022, the number of Latino enrollees jumped from 1.7 million to 2.6 million while 1.3 million Black people enrolled last year, up from 900,000 the year before. The number of American Indian enrollees increased from 52,000 to 68,000.

“There’s a very strong chance we’re continuing to get communities that had been left behind to sign up,” Becerra said.

Copyright 2022 Health News Florida. To see more, visit .

Tags
Health NewshealthACAinsurance
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Zion Gastelum, 2, died four days after receiving baby root canals and crowns at Kool Smiles, a private equity-affiliated dental clinic in Yuma, Arizona. In a lawsuit, which was settled in 2021, his parents accused the clinic and the investment firm of putting profits ahead of patient safety. The clinic and investment firm denied liability. The boy’s death was featured on KNXV-TV in Arizona.
  1. Private equity’s stealthy takeover of health care brings higher prices, lawsuits, complaints
  2. Doctors who want to defy abortion laws say it's too risky
  3. States differ on how best to spend $26B from settlement in opioid cases
  4. It cost $38,398 for a single shot of a very old cancer drug