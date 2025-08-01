© 2025 WLRN
Most of South Florida remains under a heat advisory

WLRN Public Media | By Carla Mendez
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
Aaron McElwain, 13, drinks some water after riding his scooter at Haulover Skateboard Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami-Dade County issued a heat advisory for residents after the National Weather Service estimated the heat index would reach between 105 and 108 degrees. MATIAS J. OCNER
Matias J. Ocner
/
The Miami Herald
Aaron McElwain, 13, drinks some water after riding his scooter at Haulover Skateboard Park on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Most of South Florida remains under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. on Friday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 110 degrees.
 
The National Weather Service says the advisory covers Broward and Miami-Dade counties. 

Older adults, young children, outdoor workers and people without access to air conditioning are especially at risk for heat-related illnesses. 
 
Forecasters advise remaining indoors, and taking frequent shade and water breaks if you must be outside.
 
The extreme heat is expected to continue into the weekend.

This is a News In Brief report.
Carla Mendez
Carla Daniela Mendez is a Summer 2025 intern at WLRN.
