Most of South Florida remains under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. on Friday, with feels-like temperatures as high as 110 degrees.



The National Weather Service says the advisory covers Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Older adults, young children, outdoor workers and people without access to air conditioning are especially at risk for heat-related illnesses.



Forecasters advise remaining indoors, and taking frequent shade and water breaks if you must be outside.



The extreme heat is expected to continue into the weekend.

