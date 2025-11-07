DeSantis marks Victims of Communism Day at Miami's Freedom Tower

State and local officials on Friday commemorated victims of communism at the historic Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

The building once served as a processing center in the 60s and 70s for Cuban refugees who sought political asylum from the Fidel Castro regime.

" We have people in this room who are firsthand — have firsthand experience with communism," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "There's people in this room who have grandparents who suffered under communism."

DeSantis also touted the newly-established Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College, which owns and operates the Freedom Tower. It aims to promote the importance of economic and individual freedoms through academic programs and resources.

It’s in partnership with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University.

"I think that what Miami Dade College and what Adam Smith Center will be great for the students, first and foremost, and great for South Florida," DeSantis added.

Florida established Nov. 7 as Victims of Communism Day in 2022.

READ MORE: 'It’s like the Statue of Liberty': Miami’s Freedom Tower set to turn 100

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

