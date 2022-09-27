Updated: Here’s what is open and closed in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday

Updated Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Here's what's open and what's closed in South Florida as Hurricane Ian moves its way across the state of Florida. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, near Fort Myers, just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. For the latest about the storm, follow our live blog here.

K-12 and higher education: All public schools in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Archdiocesan schools will also be closed across the region on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Colleges and universities across South Florida have canceled classes as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. There are no classes Wednesday at the College of the Florida Keys, Miami Dade College, Broward College, Palm Beach State College and Florida International University. Classes and regular operations will resume Thursday at Miami-Dade College and the University of Miami.

Travel: The Key West International Airport is closed Wednesday due to storm surge. It is set to reopen 7 a.m. on Thursday. The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport is open. Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Palm Beach County International will remain open, but some flights are delayed or canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Check your flight status with your airline before you head to the airport.

Flights between MIA and Key West, the Cayman Islands, Cuba and Central and North Florida are expected to be delayed or canceled this week.

Emergency services: All emergency services, including police and fire, are currently operating in Monroe County, but will stop when winds reach 35 mph and resume again when it is safe to do so. Monroe County’s air ambulance service Trauma Star is not in operation.

Public transit: Key West Transit, which includes the Lower Keys Shuttle, City Routes and the Duval Loop, have been suspended until further notice. Miami-Dade County has suspended services for buses, Metrorail trains and rides for people with disabilities. The Palm Tran in Palm Beach County will not provide bus service on Wednesday or Thursday. Public transit in Broward remains in regular service along with Tri-Rail. Brightline is operating on a limited train schedule on Wednesday.

Parks and libraries: Monroe County libraries are closed Wednesday. All parks and libraries will be closed in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday and Thursday. Broward County Public Libraries and the Palm Beach County Library System will be closed Wednesday until further notice. Broward County parks will be closed from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 a.m. on Thursday. ZooMiami will be closed on Wednesday. Parks are closed in Islamorada.

Boat ramps: Monroe County boat ramps will be open. In Islamorada, boat ramps will be closed.

Supermarkets: Publix stores in Key West and Marathon have modified hours. Remaining locations in southeast Florida remain open.

Other government operations:

