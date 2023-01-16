Register now: WLRN's Detention by Design Live — in person, on air and online

Cuban and Haitian migrants are once again landing battered boats in Florida in large numbers. Join us live and in person for a timely discussion about the moment — and the history that preceded it.

D﻿rawing from the deep historical research and narrative storytelling in his 2022 podcast, Detention by Design, WLRN News host Danny Rivero will help audiences gain a deeper understanding of the political and racial dynamics underpinning the U.S. government's response to an influx of migrants fleeing Cuba and Haiti — 50 years ago, and today.

A live panel of community leaders, immigration attorneys, journalists and researchers will share their insights on how the recent arrivals of migrants to Florida by boat are shaping policy and affecting families across the region.

A limited number of community members are invited to join the conversation live in studio at WLRN in downtown Miami (172 NE 15th Street, Miami, FL, 33132). Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.

For those who wish to attend in person, please RSVP here and arrive at 12:15 p.m.

The live production will begin at 1 p.m. Following the show, there will be a reception with light refreshments.

The program — which will take the South Florida Roundup's usual slot — will air and stream live on 91.3 FM, WLRN.org and the WLRN mobile app, as well as on WLRN's Facebook and Instagram pages.

