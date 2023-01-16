© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Immigration

Register now: WLRN's Detention by Design Live — in person, on air and online

WLRN 91.3 FM | By WLRN News
Published January 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST
Detention By Design live lead image
Antonio Olmos
/
Miami Herald
Haitian protesters express their anger during a four hour protest at the Krome Detention center about conditions at the center and unfair treatment of Haitian detainees.

Cuban and Haitian migrants are once again landing battered boats in Florida in large numbers. Join us live and in person for a timely discussion about the moment — and the history that preceded it.

D﻿rawing from the deep historical research and narrative storytelling in his 2022 podcast, Detention by Design, WLRN News host Danny Rivero will help audiences gain a deeper understanding of the political and racial dynamics underpinning the U.S. government's response to an influx of migrants fleeing Cuba and Haiti — 50 years ago, and today.

A live panel of community leaders, immigration attorneys, journalists and researchers will share their insights on how the recent arrivals of migrants to Florida by boat are shaping policy and affecting families across the region.

A limited number of community members are invited to join the conversation live in studio at WLRN in downtown Miami (172 NE 15th Street, Miami, FL, 33132). Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.

For those who wish to attend in person, please RSVP here and arrive at 12:15 p.m.

The live production will begin at 1 p.m. Following the show, there will be a reception with light refreshments.

The program — which will take the South Florida Roundup's usual slot — will air and stream live on 91.3 FM, WLRN.org and the WLRN mobile app, as well as on WLRN's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Tags
Immigration Detention By DesignHaitiCubaMigrant CrisisSouth Florida RoundupWLRN eventsNewsLocal News
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News
Related Content
Migrants Florida
  1. As Cuban migrants keep landing in the Keys, families seek better information
  2. New Cuba, Haiti immigration policy leans heavily on families and community groups
  3. Sundial Now: Detention By Design - the reporter’s notebook
  4. America’s immigration detention nightmare started in Florida. Introducing WLRN’s new podcast: Detention By Design