Miami GOP congresswoman says she has 'revolutionary' legislation to fix immigration system

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar said Friday that she and a Democratic congresswoman from Texas will be teaming up to introduce “a revolutionary piece of legislation that will offer real solutions to fix our immigration system and finally bring order to chaos for good.”

In her post on X, Salazar said she is working on the bipartisan legislation with U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, a Democrat representing El Paso, Texas.

In her latest social media post on X, Salazar said Trump’s aggressive deportation policy was affecting “long-time workers, many of whom have built their lives in this country, are being taken away,” noting the construction, hotel and agriculture industries.

“It’s time for Congress to Act and bring a solution,” she said in promising a bill in Congress to repair the nation’s broken immigration system.

“Stay tuned. Help is on the way,” she said without offering any additional details.

President Trump himself has acknowledged what so many of us already know: long-time workers, many of whom have built their lives in this country, are being taken away. Our construction sites, our hotels, and our farms are feeling the impact.



It’s time for Congress to Act and… — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) June 13, 2025

Last week, Salazar called out President Donald Trump for not using legal due process when arresting undocumented migrants — and reminded Trump of his campaign pledge to focus deportations on criminal migrants.

READ MORE: Florida Democrats excoriate DCF officials for turning over Honduran foster child to ICE authorities

Salazar’s legislative plan comes the day after the Department of Homeland Security said it has begun notifying hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans that their temporary permission to live and work in the United States has been revoked and that they should leave the country.

The termination notices are being sent by email to people who entered the country under the humanitarian parole program for the four countries, officials said.

Since October 2022, about 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela were allowed to enter the U.S. under the program created by the Biden administration. They arrived with financial sponsors and were given two-year permits to live and work in the U.S.

The move by DHS officials will affect tens of thousands of immigrants in South Florida, home to the nation's biggest Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan communities.

Last weekend, Salazar, R-Miami, posting on X, called out Trump for not using legal due process when arresting undocumented migrants — and reminded the president of his campaign pledge to focus deportations on criminal migrants.

“I remain clear in my position: anyone with a pending asylum case, status-adjustment petition, or similar claim deserves to go through the legal process,” she wrote in saying she is “heartbroken” about the recent immigration actions of the administration.

In the same post, she said she agreed with the administration to “kick out every criminal here illegally” but “we should keep our focus on them.”

