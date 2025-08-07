Report: U.S., Florida immigration detention numbers are much higher than ICE stats

The scale of immigration detention in the U.S. is significantly larger than previously known, a recent report contends.

The Prison Policy Initiative, a mass incarceration research nonprofit, examined detention numbers beyond those of U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) and found an increasing share of immigrant detentions involving agencies like the U.S. Marshals Service and local jails.

In June 2025, the average number of people detained nationally by ICE was 57,200. Taking into account the Marshals, jails and federal prisons, the number of people detained on immigration charges jumped by 45%, according to the group’s findings.

This comes as the Trump administration expands a nationwide crackdown on immigrants without legal status. The administration, which says its goal is to keep Americans safe from criminals and enforce the law, has found willing collaborators among Florida officials. State law already mandates Florida sheriffs to work with ICE to detain immigrants in local jails.

“If you think of people held for the U.S. Marshals Service as part of immigration enforcement, which I very much believe you should, the total number of jails that are involved in this effort goes up,” said Wanda Bertram, the nonprofits’ communications strategist.

The Marshals’ job is to hold people accused of federal crimes ahead of trial. Local jails are often where they do that.

Between January and April (the latest month with available data), Florida saw a 17% increase in Marshals Service bookings across the board. Although the nonprofit does not have a breakdown of charges for state data, Bertram said this increase can likely be attributed to aggressive immigration efforts in the state.

The Prison Policy Initiative cast this increase as an attempt by the Trump administration to obscure its enforcement efforts and circumvent sanctuary policies in immigrant-friendly states or cities.

In Florida, state law requires sheriffs and governments that run local jails to have collaboration agreements with ICE to hold immigrants in jail.

“We just honor whatever detainer is given to us,” said Elisee Solin with the U.S. Marshals Service for Southern District of Florida, when reached by phone Wednesday.

WLRN sent further questions over email to the Marshals office but did not hear back.

