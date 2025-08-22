Court decision to halt Alligator Alcatraz expansion 'a step forward,' says US Rep. Maxwell Frost

Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost said a federal judge's decision to halt construction and wind down operations at Alligator Alcatraz represents "a major victory for justice, civil rights, and our environment."

“The Everglades Immigrant Detention Center is nothing more than a state-sponsored, government-funded internment camp designed to keep Black and Brown immigrants in hellish conditions while Donald Trump pretends it makes our country safer," said Frost, who toured the controversial facility in the Everglades for the second time this week.

“Thanks to the tireless work of Friends of the Everglades, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the Miccosukee Tribe, this inhumane facility has been ordered to halt operations," the Orlando lawmaker said in a statement. "This is a major victory for justice, civil rights, and our environment."

READ MORE: 'Still horrible conditions,' says US Rep. Maxwell Frost after making second Alligator Alcatraz visit

His statement came in response to the decision by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams who issued a preliminary injunction late Thursday halting further expansion of the immigration detention center. Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe filed suit June 27 accusing state and federal authorities of violating environmental laws in building the facility.

The federal judge's injunction formalized a temporary stop she had ordered two weeks ago as witnesses continued to testify in a multiday hearing to determine whether construction should end until the ultimate resolution of the case.

The judge said that she expected the population of the facility to decline within 60 days through the transferring of the detainees to other facilities, and once that happened, fencing, lighting and generators should be removed.

Frost, who toured the facility on Wednesday, said he was told there were 336 immigrants being held there. That number was much lower than the nearly 1,000 he saw when he visited last month with other members of Congress.

“Still cages, horrible conditions,” Frost said in describing how detainees are being kept with 32 men crammed into a single cage.

"Our fight doesn’t end here," said Frost. "I remain committed to holding this Administration accountable, and I will continue to show up unannounced to this and any other facility like it in Florida and across the country to protect innocent immigrants who are being racially targeted."

"This ruling is a step forward, but the struggle for justice continues," he added.

