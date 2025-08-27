A deadly truck crash in Florida has fueled an immigration fight. Here's what to know

A foreign truck driver's deadly U-turn on a Florida highway has become a national political flashpoint over immigration, trucking safety and millions of dollars in federal funding for several states.

Governors, high-ranking Trump administration officials and advocacy groups have all traded accusations in the aftermath of the crash, which killed three people in a minivan that slammed into the semitrailer.

Here's what to know about the crash and the political fallout:

The crash that started it all

The Florida Highway Patrol says Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old from India, was driving a semitruck north of West Palm Beach on Aug. 12 when he tried to make a wide left U-turn across the highway median, which left his trailer blocking the northbound lane. The minivan behind Singh wasn't able to avoid the truck in time, killing the driver and two passengers. Singh and a passenger in his truck were uninjured.

Video from inside the truck's cab shows Singh making the turn and the van's impact.

Charged with three state counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations, Singh was denied bond on Saturday. The federal government wants him transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after his criminal case is complete.

Diamond R. Litty, the elected public defender whose office was provisionally assigned to Singh on Saturday, said she cannot recall a case garnering more attention.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Singh has been caught in the crosshairs of politics," Litty said.

Singh's immigration and license status

Florida authorities say Singh entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2018. However, California officials say the federal government told them he was in the country legally with a work permit when they issued him a driver's license.

Singh first obtained a regular full-term commercial driver's license in Washington state in July 2023, a type of license that people without legal status are not eligible for, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The following year, California issued him a limited-term commercial license.

Both states issue licenses regardless of immigration status, as do 17 other states and the District of Columbia, according to the National Immigration Law Center. Supporters say that lets people work, visit doctors and travel safely.

Civil rights and religious groups weigh in

The Sikh Coalition and Sikhs For Justice advocacy groups warn that the heated rhetoric risks fueling more discrimination against members of their faith.

Gurpatwant Pannun, the general counsel for Sikhs For Justice, said Singh fled India due to religious persecution. The Sikh Coalition said they hope he can get a fair trial amid the loud public debate.

Pannun met with Singh and said he is "carrying heavy mental anguish over what has happened" and that it was clear he did not set out to harm anyone. "To portray him as a malicious killer, it would be very unfair and wrong at this time."

Sikhs for Justice promised to set up a $100,000 fund for the crash victims, administered by the Florida governor's office.

Federal government threatens millions in state funding

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy accused California, Washington and New Mexico of failing to enforce federal requirements that commercial drivers read and speak English proficiently.

He threatened to withhold $33 million from California, $10.5 million from Washington and $7 million from New Mexico unless the states comply within 30 days. California and New Mexico insist they follow federal rules, while officials in Washington state want to review Duffy's letter before responding.

DeSantis and Newsom trade blows

The case quickly escalated into a public feud between Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both viewed as having national political ambitions.

DeSantis, a Republican, sent Florida's lieutenant governor to California to personally criticize its licensing policies, saying Singh should have never been behind the wheel.

Newsom, a Democrat, said the federal government not California issued Singh a work permit renewed earlier this year, although Homeland Security officials have disputed that. Newsom's office accused the Trump administration of "shifting blame" to the states for its own oversight failures.

English language debate fuels controversy

The crash came just two months after President Donald Trump 's executive order increased the penalty for commercial drivers who can't show English proficiency.

Duffy said Singh failed a roadside inspection in New Mexico because he couldn't read or understand English well enough to meet federal standards.

But the New Mexico governor's office said police body-camera video shows Singh speaking in broken English, following instructions and asking about the citation for driving 10 mph (17 kph) above the speed limit.

Duffy says the English rules are about safety not politics, because drivers engaged in interstate commerce need to understand road signs and be able to communicate with law enforcement.