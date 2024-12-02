Isabella Martinez | FIU Caplin News

Isabella Martinez is a senior at Florida International University who is interested in digital journalism and social media marketing.

Martinez has experience writing stories about the South Florida community for Caplin News and producing content on multimedia platforms. She also knows how to compare and analyze data to strategize how businesses can elevate their brands through various marketing techniques on social media. Martinez hopes to become a multimedia journalist or a social media coordinator in the future.

Martinez will graduate from the Lee Caplin School of Journalism & Media with a bachelor’s degree in digital communication and media with a minor in social media and e-marketing analytics in Summer 2025.

