Jim Saunders - News Service of Florida
Lawyers for the state and the plaintiffs have sparred in court documents about whether the law, which requires women to wait 24 hours before having an abortion, violates the Florida Constitution.
The state legislature passed a record-breaking budget Monday, ending a session dominated by fierce debates on issues such as education, abortion and immigration.
The bill would allow businesses to sue cities and counties if ordinances cause at least 15 percent losses of profits.
A pair of Embraer Phenom 300E executive jets to transport Florida leaders, more money for nursing homes and base pay raises of 5.38 percent for state workers were among budget agreements announced Tuesday as the clock ticked down on ending the 2022 legislative session on time.
The state Senate gave final approval to a plan that would change staffing standards in nursing homes, amid debate about how it would affect residents.
Rooftop solar bill goes to governor, despite objections from the solar industry and environmentalistsSenate sponsor Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, said the current system is “regressive,” as it leads to the vast majority of utility customers subsidizing rooftop-solar owners. The bill would lead to gradual changes — what lawmakers call a “glide path” — that eventually would prevent subsidies.
Florida House and Senate Republicans could be ready to pass an elections plan that includes creating a new state office to investigate voting irregularities, boosting penalties for wrongdoing and looking at changes in the vote-by-mail system.
The new area code would be 645 in South Florida.
Courtney Wild had argued that prosecutors violated her rights under a law known as the Crime Victims’ Rights Act when they secretly negotiated a deal in 2007 that shielded Epstein from federal criminal charges.
Supporters of the bill contend that the current rules result in people without rooftop solar systems subsidizing those who own the solar power systems.
An administrative law judge ruled the state should renew a permit for a massive canal system at the Florida Power & Light plant in Miami-Dade County, rejecting arguments about threats to Monroe County’s water supply and Biscayne Bay.
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office urged the Florida Supreme Court late Monday to reject challenges to a 2011 state law that threatens stiff penalties if city and county officials pass gun-related regulations.