Journey to the Macy’s Parade

An uplifting and exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a part of one of the largest events of the year. The story begins when the Macy's Parade committee selects Florida's Tarpon Springs Marching Band, one of ten marching bands selected to perform in the 2013 parade.

From practice to performance, viewers will watch their journey as they prepare for their biggest event yet. Meet Fort Lauderdale attorney Charles Tatelbaum, who has performed as a clown in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade for the last three years. Training to be a clown is part of the process and one day at Clown University in New York is a requirement. Charles joins 900 other clown participants to learn from the best, right under the big top.

