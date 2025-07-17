Kate Payne | Associated Press/Report For America
Person Page
-
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration left many local officials in the dark about the immigration detention center that rose from an isolated airstrip in the Everglades.
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed off on state immigration legislation he called the toughest in the nation, and ex-federal prosecutor Larry Keefe was named executive director of Florida's immigration board.
-
Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in 2021, political scientist Scott Yenor detailed what he sees as the “evils” of feminism, labeled “independent women” as “medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” and decried colleges and universities as "the citadels of our gynecocracy” — a form of government run by women.
-
The proposals would repeal the state’s red flag law and prevent people under the age of 21 from buying a rifle.