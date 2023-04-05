© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Latin America

Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands to receive $108M to upgrade water systems

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a total of nearly $108 million to improve drinking water infrastructure across the U.S. territories.

Puerto Rico is slated to get $62 million and the U.S. Virgin Islands nearly $46 million.

The money is part of a push by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to improve drinking water systems and remove lead pipes.

Federal officials said Congress appropriated an additional $6 billion for water projects in U.S. states and territories as part of the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Biden signed in November 2021.

Officials said the money will target disadvantaged communities. Puerto Rico, an island of 3.2 million people, has a 46% poverty rate. The U.S. Virgin Islands, a three-island territory of 87,000 people, has a poverty rate of nearly 20%.

Tags
Latin America NewsFlorida NewsPuerto RicoUS Virgin Islandswater managementLatin AmericaLatin America and the Caribbeaninfrastructure
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Trinidad_edit.jpg
  1. Miami jury awards Trinidad a $100 million verdict in key corruption lawsuit
  2. Seaweed mass expands, reaches record tonnage. Messy Florida beaches ‘inevitable’
  3. The EPA's watchdog is warning about oversight for billions in new climate spending