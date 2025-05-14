Broward Sheriff's Office fires former head of Tamarac unit after triple homicide

The Broward Sheriff’s office has fired the former head of its Tamarac unit, weeks after a triple homicide that had led to his demotion.

Jemeriah Cooper, a former captain, had been demoted to deputy and reassigned to Port Everglades, after Mary Gingles, her father and a neighbor who tried to intervene were shot and killed by her estranged husband Nathan in front of her 4-year-old daughter in February.

Mary had made calls to BSO as far back as October, documenting threatening behavior from Nathan on multiple instances. Nathan was ordered to give up his guns — including the one used in the shooting — under a court order that BSO never enforced.

Speaking at a press conference after the homicides took place, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony promised “people are going to lose their job over this” and said that his office “fell short on this.”

In a termination form for Cooper dated May 9 obtained by WLRN, first reported on by the Sun Sentinel, the reason for his firing is listed as “failure to meet probationary standards.”

In addition to the firing of Cooper, Deputy Brittney King was placed on administrative leave without pay on May 1, according to the memo. A copy of a memo informing her of the change in status includes charges of “Breach of Confidence,” “Domestic Violence/Dating Violence case Procedure” and “Neglect of Duty.” Lieutenant Michael Paparella, also of the Tamarac district, returned to full duty on April 28.

At that February press conference, Tony said he would be placing one lieutenant, two sergeants and four deputies on leave with pay while internal affairs investigations played out. The status of the remaining officers has yet to be released.

Tony did indicate his frustrations in February that he may not have final say in which officers get reinstated.

“I'm focused on making sure that they don't win a damn arbitration, because that happens repeatedly in this profession where individuals out in other states — after I fire someone — are determined that they want this person back in our county and in this community.” he said.

Dan Rafskey, the president of IUPA 6020, the BSO deputies’ union, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that his organization would fight on behalf of King.

