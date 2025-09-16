Feds charge 12 new defendants in case alleging sales of fraudulent nursing licenses, transcripts

Federal prosecutors say they have filed fraud charges against 12 new defendants in the ongoing "Operation Nightingale" investigation, a scheme that sold fraudulent nursing diplomas and transcripts.

It marks the second phase of a crackdown that previously resulted in the conviction of 30 defendants in 2023, according to a statement issued Monday by the U.S. Attorneys Office in South Florida.

According to court records, the defendants, which include owners and employees of now-closed for-profit nursing schools in Florida, are accused of conspiring to sell fraudulent credentials.

The buyers of these documents then used them to qualify for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the national nursing board exam, say prosecutors. After passing, they became eligible for licensure in various states and obtained employment as nurses. The fraudulent scheme generated approximately 7,300 fake diplomas.

Authorities say the charges highlight the purpose of professional nursing licensure: "protecting the public from harm by ensuring that only qualified and competent practitioners provide nursing care."

Those who purchased the fraudulent credentials used them to "obtain nursing jobs and benefits from unwitting health care providers across the United States," said federal prosecutors.

Among the accused, Herline Lochard, 46, of Orange County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Carleen Noreus, 51, of Broward County, is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. Her trial is scheduled to begin in December in Fort Lauderdale.

The defendants face a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of the wire fraud conspiracy charges.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

Read the U.S. Attorney's Office of South Florida statement, including names and charges agaisnt other defendants here.

