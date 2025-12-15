Miami-Dade activists march to end violence against sex workers

A sex worker-led organization is calling on Florida lawmakers to decriminalize sex work, arguing that criminal penalties increase violence and limit access to basic protections.

Community supporters joined members of Decrim 305 during Saturday's sixth annual Slut Walk Miami, an awareness demonstration aimed at drawing attention to violence against sex workers.

The march was held in advance of the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, which will be observed on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Chants of "Slut Lives Matter" echoed during the demonstration — a phrase organizers say is intentionally provocative to confront stigma surrounding sex work.

Decrim 305 is calling on the state of Florida to eliminate criminal penalties tied to sex work.

"What [decriminalization] means is it's not a crime to be a sex worker," said Miss Mei, the co-founder and executive director of Decrim 305, and a sex worker with 14 years of experience. "What it doesn't mean is that trafficking is legal. Trafficking is not going to run rampant under decriminalization."

Miss Mei said criminalizing sex work pushes people into more dangerous situations and makes it harder for sex workers to access healthcare, seek legal protection or report abuse without fear of arrest.

READ MORE: Florida’s new reporting system is shining a light on human trafficking in the Sunshine State

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.