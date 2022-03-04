Fort Lauderdale fires chief of police over complaints of discrimination

Larry Scirotto, a retired assistant chief from Pittsburgh tapped in August to take over the reins of the Fort Lauderdale’s Police Department, was fired Thursday afternoon.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, who hired Scirotto after an extensive nationwide search, said he terminated Scirotto based on an investigation opened after several employees filed discrimination complaints.

The investigation, conducted by outside attorney Gregg Rossman, supported the allegations that Scirotto made promotions based on race, gender and sexual orientation, with a minority-first agenda.

