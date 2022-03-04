© 2022 WLRN
Fort Lauderdale fires chief of police over complaints of discrimination

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Susannah Bryan
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST
Larry-Scirotto copy.jpg
(Fort Lauderdale Police Department/Courtesy)
/
The South Florida Sun Sentinel
Larry Scirotto was fired Thursday from his job as chief of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, just six months after stepping into the role.

Larry Scirotto, a retired assistant chief from Pittsburgh tapped in August to take over the reins of the Fort Lauderdale’s Police Department, was fired Thursday afternoon.

City Manager Chris Lagerbloom, who hired Scirotto after an extensive nationwide search, said he terminated Scirotto based on an investigation opened after several employees filed discrimination complaints.

The investigation, conducted by outside attorney Gregg Rossman, supported the allegations that Scirotto made promotions based on race, gender and sexual orientation, with a minority-first agenda.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Susannah Bryan
