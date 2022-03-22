It’s Election Day for Palm Beach County voters, with six runoff contests underway

It’s Election Day again in Palm Beach County, with thousands of voters getting a chance to cast ballots for runoff elections in six communities.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elections will be decided by whoever receives the most votes in Boynton Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony and Riviera Beach.

The runoff elections come weeks after voters weighed in for the March 8 election. Broward County won’t have runoffs, because all the candidates in the election earlier this month met the margin for an immediate victory.

To find one's assigned polling place, voters can visit: www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.