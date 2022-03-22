© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
It’s Election Day for Palm Beach County voters, with six runoff contests underway

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Austen Erblat - South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published March 22, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT
ballot-box-PBC.jpeg
The South Florida Sun Sentinel.
FILE: Palm Beach County is holds runoff elections in six municipalities Tuesday after the county held elections on March 8.

It’s Election Day again in Palm Beach County, with thousands of voters getting a chance to cast ballots for runoff elections in six communities.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Elections will be decided by whoever receives the most votes in Boynton Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Lantana, Jupiter, Jupiter Inlet Colony and Riviera Beach.

The runoff elections come weeks after voters weighed in for the March 8 election. Broward County won’t have runoffs, because all the candidates in the election earlier this month met the margin for an immediate victory.

To find one's assigned polling place, voters can visit: www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Precinct-Finder.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

