Miami Beach vacations upended by city's curfew rules

Felicia Hughes spent $1,700 on four nights at a Washington Avenue hotel in the heart of South Beach for a long weekend out celebrating her niece’s 30th birthday. Then the group from Maryland found out they couldn’t even buy a drink after midnight.

“This was a bust,” Hughes, 54, said from a bench at the Chesterfield Hotel, where she and family arrived late Thursday from Maryland and found they couldn’t walk to a restaurant or bar after Miami Beach imposed a midnight curfew on the South Beach area. “I’m totally disappointed.”

Announced Wednesday morning, the midnight curfew south of Dade Boulevard brought another evening of thinned out crowds Saturday on Ocean Drive as visitors and locals headed across Biscayne Bay for clubs in downtown Miami, Wynwood and beyond.

