Local News

Virginia Key Beach closed as sewage overflow leads to no-swim advisory in Miami-Dade

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Joey Flechas | Miami Herald
Published June 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Sewage Overflow MH.jpeg
Daniel A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
Sewage overflows through a manhole due to heavy rainfall in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Heavy rainfall caused by a tropical disturbance overwhelmed Miami-Dade’s sewage treatment system, which exceeded capacity and causes wastewater to overflow in several locations in the center of the county.

Heavy rainfall from the tropical disturbance that drenched South Florida this weekend has overwhelmed Miami-Dade County’s sewage treatment system, causing overflows that prompted officials to close at least one beach and issue a no-swim advisory for parts of the coast.

The county’s water and sewer department is advising people not to swim in the water between Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne and the Venetian Causeway to the north, from the mainland to the beaches to the east. This includes a swath of South Beach and coastal waters between the southern tip of Key Biscayne to the Venetian Islands. The advisory also asks the public to avoid fishing and boating in these waters.

As a result, the city of Miami has closed Virginia Key Beach until further notice.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Joey Flechas | Miami Herald
