Virginia Key Beach closed as sewage overflow leads to no-swim advisory in Miami-Dade

Heavy rainfall from the tropical disturbance that drenched South Florida this weekend has overwhelmed Miami-Dade County’s sewage treatment system, causing overflows that prompted officials to close at least one beach and issue a no-swim advisory for parts of the coast.

The county’s water and sewer department is advising people not to swim in the water between Bill Baggs State Park on Key Biscayne and the Venetian Causeway to the north, from the mainland to the beaches to the east. This includes a swath of South Beach and coastal waters between the southern tip of Key Biscayne to the Venetian Islands. The advisory also asks the public to avoid fishing and boating in these waters.

As a result, the city of Miami has closed Virginia Key Beach until further notice.

