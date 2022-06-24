© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Families of Surfside victims return to collapse site for one-year vigil

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Martin Vassolo
Published June 24, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT
MIA_Surfside_Anniversary_MJ (2).jpeg
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
/
The Miami Herald
Pablo Langesfeld, the father of the late Nicole Langesfeld, reacts after arriving to the site of the former Champlain Towers South condo building site on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Surfside, Fla. Family members of the 98 victims of the June 24, 2021 condo collapse gathered at the site to mark the one year anniversary of the tragedy.

The empty oceanfront land that once was home to the Champlain Towers South condo building slowly filled with people again early Friday morning.

The families of the 98 victims who died when the building collapsed a year ago, in the early morning hours of June 24, gathered under a large white tent at the eastern edge of the 1.8-acre lot in Surfside — separated by a yellow fence from an overhang leading down to the concrete-and-steel ruins.

At 1:22 a.m., the crowd of a few hundred family members and invited guests marked the one-year anniversary of the building collapse. The glow from torches lit up the tent as family members embraced each other. Town workers lit a separate gas torch across from the site at Veterans Park, where it will remain until July 20, the day the last collapse victim was recovered.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsLocal NewsSurfsideSurfside victimsSurfside condo collapseChamplain Towers condominium collapse
Martin Vassolo
See stories by Martin Vassolo
Related Content
1000.jpg
  1. Judge approves $1 billion deal in Surfside condo collapse
  2. Teen’s miraculous survival in Surfside collapse finds purpose
  3. Attorneys in Surfside condo collapse settlement case seek about $100 million in fees
  4. Conclusions won't be near in federal investigation into Surfside condo collapse
  5. How a court will decide on the value of each human life lost in Surfside's condo building collapse