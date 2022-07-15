Top Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent parts of the deposition from his former wife, Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, from being made public since it contains sensitive information.

The Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post asked the judge Wednesday during a court hearing to release the deposition, saying court records can’t be sealed without good reason. The judge hasn’t yet made a decision on the matter.

Lynn Aronberg gave the deposition as part of a criminal case involving South Florida developer Glenn Straub, who is accused of filing $77,380 in false liens against his former girlfriend, Jessica Nicodemo, to punish her for breaking up with him. Nicodemo was friends with the Aronbergs.

The newspapers argued that the document involves “matters of great public interest concerning criminal allegations against a prominent local businessman and also involves the state attorney.”

Before becoming Palm Beach County’s top prosecutor, Aronberg was a Democratic state lawmaker.

“There are clear political interests at play with efforts to drag Mr. Aronberg into a criminal case where he has had no involvement,” said Marc Freeman, an Aronberg spokesman. “Given these efforts, Mr. Aronberg retained legal counsel at his own expense to ensure he is represented as a private citizen.”