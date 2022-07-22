Trump, DeSantis scheduled at different events this weekend amid growing rivalry

Florida’s always frenetic political scene is going into overdrive this weekend as former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis deliver speeches in different parts of the state Saturday night and other high-profile Republicans appear at a pair of political events featuring the two GOP heavyweights.

The Republican Party of Florida is holding a big gathering Saturday in Hollywood headlined by DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who are up for reelection.

DeSantis has done little formal campaigning as he gears up to try and win a second term. The Sunshine Summit event at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will help rev up his reelection campaign and the Florida GOP’s push for a red wave in November, with candidates for Congress, the state Cabinet and the Florida Legislature also in attendance.

