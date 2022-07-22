© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Trump, DeSantis scheduled at different events this weekend amid growing rivalry

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Zac Anderson
Published July 22, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
On many occasions, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called former president Donald Trump his mentor and has given speeches at Trump rallies.

Florida’s always frenetic political scene is going into overdrive this weekend as former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis deliver speeches in different parts of the state Saturday night and other high-profile Republicans appear at a pair of political events featuring the two GOP heavyweights.

The Republican Party of Florida is holding a big gathering Saturday in Hollywood headlined by DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who are up for reelection.

DeSantis has done little formal campaigning as he gears up to try and win a second term. The Sunshine Summit event at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood will help rev up his reelection campaign and the Florida GOP’s push for a red wave in November, with candidates for Congress, the state Cabinet and the Florida Legislature also in attendance.

Read more from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.

Zac Anderson
