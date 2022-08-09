Early voting is underway. Here's where you can go to cast your ballot

Florida’s Election Day for the 2022 primaries takes place on Aug. 23, but early voting and vote-by-mail are already underway for residents in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Voters can begin to cast their ballots in Broward County from Aug. 13 and in Monroe County from Aug. 15.

Those who are registered with a political party can vote for their respective party’s candidate for the Nov. 8 general election, for races such as those for U.S. and Florida Senate and House of Representatives seats and state cabinet positions.

All voters, including those registered as independents, can cast ballots in nonpartisan special districts, local referendum questions, nonpartisan races — such as judicial, county commission and school board positions — and those where all candidates are part of the same party.

Each county’s official election website can provide voters with a sample ballot detailing all the races and questions you will be voting on. Check here for Broward , Miami-Dade , Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

The deadline to register for the primary election has passed, but you can still register for the general election on Nov. 8. The deadline for registration is Oct. 11.

You can find detailed information on dates, deadlines, locations and ballots for your counties below:

Broward County

Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13 and will run until Aug. 21. A mail-in ballot can be requested here — the deadline is Aug. 13. You can check your sample ballot and other voting information at the County Supervisor of Elections here .

Voting hours: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations:



African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Coral Ridge Mall (north or northwest entrance) : 3200 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL

: 3200 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library 1 Park Ave East Dania Beach, FL 33004

1 Park Ave East Dania Beach, FL 33004 Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, FL 33328

4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, FL 33328 Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020

2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020 Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025 North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library 6901 Kimberly Boulevard North Lauderdale, FL 33068

6901 Kimberly Boulevard North Lauderdale, FL 33068 North Regional Library/Broward College: 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066

1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065

3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065 Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library) 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard Davie, FL 33314

(Alvin Sherman Library) 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard Davie, FL 33314 Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex : 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Pine Trails Park Amphitheater 10555 Trails End Parkland, FL 33076

10555 Trails End Parkland, FL 33076 Supervisor of Elections branch office at E. Pat Larkins Community Center : 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

: 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060 Supervisor of Elections branch office at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313

1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313 South Regional Library/Broward College: 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331 Sunrise Civic Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351

10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351 Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321

8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321 West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324

8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324 Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332

Miami-Dade County

Early voting in Miami-Dade County has already begun and will run until Aug. 21. You can request a mail-in ballot here — the deadline is Aug. 13. Voters can view a customized sample ballot here .

Sample ballots are also available for special elections in Golden Beach , Miami , Miami Beach and Miami Gardens . Key Biscayne will hold a mayoral election, while Miami Gardens will also hold a general election.

For more information, Miami-Dade County’s voter information guide is available in English , Spanish and Haitian Creole .

Voting hours:

Week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14: Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21: Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on weekdays

Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voting locations:



Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center 405 University Drive Coral Gables, FL 33134

405 University Drive Coral Gables, FL 33134 Coral Reef Branch Library 9211 SW 152ND Street Miami, FL 33157

Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87TH Avenue Doral, FL 33172

(Main Office) 2700 NW 87TH Avenue Doral, FL 33172 Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) 11200 SW 8TH Street Miami, FL 33199 (Entrance on SW 107TH Avenue and SW 16TH Street)

(Student Academic Success Center) 11200 SW 8TH Street Miami, FL 33199 Historic Garage 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right hand side)

3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 Historic Garage 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right hand side)

3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room 5400 NW 22ND Avenue - Building A Miami, FL 33142

5400 NW 22ND Avenue - Building A Miami, FL 33142 Kendall Branch Library 9101 SW 97TH Avenue Miami, FL 33176

9101 SW 97TH Avenue Miami, FL 33176 Lemon City Branch Library 430 NE 61ST Street Miami, FL 33137

430 NE 61ST Street Miami, FL 33137 Miami Beach City Hall 1700 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139

1700 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139 Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center) 11011 SW 104TH Street - Building K Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104TH Street and SW 113TH Place)

(The Fascell Conference Center) 11011 SW 104TH Street - Building K Miami, FL 33176 North Shore Branch Library 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141

7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141 Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180

2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180 South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211TH Street Cutler Bay, FL 33189

10750 SW 211TH Street Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Stephen P. Clark Gov’t Center (Elections Branch Office) 111 NW 1ST Street (Lobby) Miami, FL 33128

(Elections Branch Office) 111 NW 1ST Street (Lobby) Miami, FL 33128 West Kendall Regional Library 10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196

10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196 West Miami Community Center 901 SW 62ND Avenue West Miami, FL 33144

901 SW 62ND Avenue West Miami, FL 33144 Westchester Regional Library 9445 SW 24TH Street Miami, FL 33165

Monroe County

Early voting will begin on Aug. 15 and ends on Aug. 20. Mail-in ballots can be requested here — the deadline is Aug. 13. You can find sample ballots, in English and Spanish, at the County Supervisor of Elections here . You can view a customized sample ballot and other voting information here .

Voting hours: From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting locations:



Islamorada Branch Library : 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7, Islamorada, FL

: 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7, Islamorada, FL Supervisor of Elections Office : 530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West, FL

: 530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West, FL Supervisor of Elections Office : 10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL

: 10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL Supervisor of Elections Office : 102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo, FL

: 102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo, FL Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Rd., 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key, FL

Palm Beach County

Early voting in Palm Beach County has already begun and will run until Aug. 21. You can find your sample ballot, request your mail-in ballot and other details here . Full information can be found at the County Supervisor of Elections here .

Voting hours: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations:

