Early voting is underway. Here's where you can go to cast your ballot
Florida’s Election Day for the 2022 primaries takes place on Aug. 23, but early voting and vote-by-mail are already underway for residents in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. Voters can begin to cast their ballots in Broward County from Aug. 13 and in Monroe County from Aug. 15.
Those who are registered with a political party can vote for their respective party’s candidate for the Nov. 8 general election, for races such as those for U.S. and Florida Senate and House of Representatives seats and state cabinet positions.
All voters, including those registered as independents, can cast ballots in nonpartisan special districts, local referendum questions, nonpartisan races — such as judicial, county commission and school board positions — and those where all candidates are part of the same party.
Each county’s official election website can provide voters with a sample ballot detailing all the races and questions you will be voting on. Check here for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.
The deadline to register for the primary election has passed, but you can still register for the general election on Nov. 8. The deadline for registration is Oct. 11.
You can find detailed information on dates, deadlines, locations and ballots for your counties below:
Broward County
Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13 and will run until Aug. 21. A mail-in ballot can be requested here — the deadline is Aug. 13. You can check your sample ballot and other voting information at the County Supervisor of Elections here.
Voting hours: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting locations:
- African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
- Coral Ridge Mall (north or northwest entrance): 3200 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library 1 Park Ave East Dania Beach, FL 33004
- Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, FL 33328
- Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
- Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
- Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020
- Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025
- North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library 6901 Kimberly Boulevard North Lauderdale, FL 33068
- North Regional Library/Broward College: 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, FL 33066
- Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, FL 33065
- Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library) 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Boulevard Davie, FL 33314
- Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
- Pine Trails Park Amphitheater 10555 Trails End Parkland, FL 33076
- Supervisor of Elections branch office at E. Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060
- Supervisor of Elections branch office at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, FL 33313
- South Regional Library/Broward College: 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
- Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
- Sunrise Civic Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, FL 33351
- Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, FL 33321
- West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33324
- Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, FL 33332
Miami-Dade County
Early voting in Miami-Dade County has already begun and will run until Aug. 21. You can request a mail-in ballot here — the deadline is Aug. 13. Voters can view a customized sample ballot here.
Sample ballots are also available for special elections in Golden Beach, Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens. Key Biscayne will hold a mayoral election, while Miami Gardens will also hold a general election.
For more information, Miami-Dade County’s voter information guide is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.
Voting hours:
Week of Aug. 8 to Aug. 14: Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Week of Aug. 15 to Aug. 21: Monday to Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on weekdays
Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voting locations:
- Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center 405 University Drive Coral Gables, FL 33134
- Coral Reef Branch Library 9211 SW 152ND Street Miami, FL 33157
- Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87TH Avenue Doral, FL 33172
- Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) 11200 SW 8TH Street Miami, FL 33199 (Entrance on SW 107TH Avenue and SW 16TH Street)
- Historic Garage 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33129 (Same property as the former Museum of Science – as you enter on the right hand side)
- Joseph Caleb Center Community Meeting Room 5400 NW 22ND Avenue - Building A Miami, FL 33142
- Kendall Branch Library 9101 SW 97TH Avenue Miami, FL 33176
- Lemon City Branch Library 430 NE 61ST Street Miami, FL 33137
- Miami Beach City Hall 1700 Convention Center Drive Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center) 11011 SW 104TH Street - Building K Miami, FL 33176 (Entrance on SW 104TH Street and SW 113TH Place)
- North Shore Branch Library 7501 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33141
- Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library 2930 Aventura Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180
- South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211TH Street Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- Stephen P. Clark Gov’t Center (Elections Branch Office) 111 NW 1ST Street (Lobby) Miami, FL 33128
- West Kendall Regional Library 10201 Hammocks Boulevard Miami, FL 33196
- West Miami Community Center 901 SW 62ND Avenue West Miami, FL 33144
- Westchester Regional Library 9445 SW 24TH Street Miami, FL 33165
Monroe County
Early voting will begin on Aug. 15 and ends on Aug. 20. Mail-in ballots can be requested here — the deadline is Aug. 13. You can find sample ballots, in English and Spanish, at the County Supervisor of Elections here. You can view a customized sample ballot and other voting information here.
Voting hours: From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting locations:
- Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., Mile Marker 81.7, Islamorada, FL
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 530 Whitehead St. #101, Key West, FL
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 10015 Overseas Hwy., Marathon, FL
- Supervisor of Elections Office: 102050 Overseas Hwy. #137, Key Largo, FL
- Big Pine Key Community Park: End of Sands Rd., 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key, FL
Palm Beach County
Early voting in Palm Beach County has already begun and will run until Aug. 21. You can find your sample ballot, request your mail-in ballot and other details here. Full information can be found at the County Supervisor of Elections here.
Voting hours: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting locations:
- Acreage Branch Library: 15801 Orange Boulevard, Loxahatchee, FL 33470
- Belle Glade Branch Library: 725 NW 4th Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430
- Boca Downtown Library: 400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432
- Ezell Hester Community Center: 1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
- Florida Atlantic University Jupiter Campus 5353 Parkside Dr, Jupiter FL 33458
- Gardens Branch Library: 11303 Campus Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- Greenacres Community Center: 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33463
- Hagen Ranch Branch Library: 14350 Hagen Ranch Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446
- Howard Park Community Center: 1302 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- Jupiter Community Center: 200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458
- Lantana Branch Library: 4020 Lantana Road, Lake Worth, FL 33462
- Main Library: 3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
- Supervisor of Elections West County Branch Office: 2976 SR-15, Belle Glade, FL 33430
- South County Civic Center: 16700 Jog Road, Delray Beach, FL 33446
- South Florida Fairgrounds: 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
- Spanish River Library: 1501 Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431
- Sugar Sand Park Community Center: 300 S Military Trl, Boca Raton, FL 33486
- Wellington Branch Library: 1951 Royal Fern Drive, Wellington, FL 33414
- Wells Recreation Community Center: 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
- West Boca Library: 28685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33498