Not sure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for Florida's primary

Early voting is now underway across South Florida for the Aug. 23 primary. With various races for different levels of elected office playing out across the state, the ballots can be daunting.

You may be familiar with your party's candidates for state Senate or House seats, but further down the ballot, where all voters can weigh in on nonpartisan races, the situation may be less clear - despite the considerable power of those positions.

"The stakes are very, very high," said Miami Herald editorial page editor Nancy Ancrum, speaking of the judicial races on the South Florida Roundup. Meanwhile, in a recent Sundial Now episode, we explored the many ways county commissioners can affect your daily life.

Besides shaping key races for the November midterm elections, residents can also vote on referendums in their communities.

We strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage. But to help you on this journey, we have compiled endorsements from newspapers, unions and other voices in the South Florida community, below.

You can also find out about prospective judges in the voluntary self-disclosure statements they have provided to the Florida Bar here.

If you are unsure who is on your ballot, read our early voting guide first, where you will find dates, locations, deadlines and other information.

Unions

Florida AFL-CIO

Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Florida Education Association

Broward Teachers Union

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

AFSCME

Transit Workers Union

Groups

Everytown for Gun Safety

SAVE LGBTQ

Latino Victory Fund

Florida Sierra Club

Florida Conservation Voters

Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships

Associated Industries of Florida

Ruth's List

Florida Planned Parenthood

Florida Family Policy Council

Americans for Prosperity - Florida

Miami Our Revolution

Newspapers

Miami Herald Editorial Board

Governor: Charlie Crist (Dem)

Attorney General: Dan Uhlfelder (Dem)

Commissioner of Agriculture: Ryan Morales (Dem)

U.S. Representative

District 24: Frederica Wilson (Dem), Lavern Spicer (Rep)

District 27: Annette Taddeo (Dem)

District 28: Robert Asencio (Dem)

State Senator

District 34: Shevrin "Shev" Jones

State Representative

District 106: Jordan W. Leonard (Dem), Fabián Basabe (Rep)

District 107: Christopher Benjamin (Dem)

District 108: Dotie Joseph (Dem)

District 109: Ashley Gantt (Dem)

District 113: Alessandro "A.J." D'Amico (Dem), Vicki Lopez (Rep)

District 118: Juan Fernandez-Barquin (Rep)

District 119: James A. Cueva (Dem), Ashley Alvarez (Rep)

District 120: Daniel "Dan" Horton-Diaz (Dem), James "Jim" V. Mooney Jr (Rep)

Circuit Judge, 11th Judicial Circuit

Group 3: Lody Jean

Group 20: Robert Watson

Group 34: Ariel Rodriguez

Group 52: Jason Edward Bloch

Miami-Dade County Judge

Group 5: Fred Seraphin

Group 19: Jeffrey Kolokoff

Group 42: Alicia Garcia Priovolos

Miami-Dade County Commissioner

District 2: Marleine Bastien

District 6: Jorge Fors

District 8: Danielle Cohen Higgins

District 10: Martha Bueno

District 12: Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez

Miami-Dade School Board Member

District 2: Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall

District 4: Maribel Balbin

District 6: Maria Teresa “Mari Tere” Rojas

District 8: Marta Perez

Palm Beach Post Editorial Board

Governor: Charlie Crist (Dem)

U.S. Senator: Val Demings (Dem)

U.S. Representative

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Dem)

District 22: Deb Adeimy (Rep)

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (Dem), Jim Pruden (Rep)

State Representative

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

District 93: Tom Valeo (Dem)

Circuit Court Judge

Group 23: Alcolyta St. Juste

County Judge

Group 9: Paul Damico

Palm Beach County Commissioner, District 6: Matt Willhite (Dem)

Port of Palm Beach Commissioner, District 5: Deandre Poole (Dem)

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Governor: Charlie Crist (Dem)

Attorney General: Dan Uhlfelder (Dem)

U.S. Representative

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Dem)

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)

State Senator

District 35: Lauren Book (Dem)

State Representative

Broward County

District 97: Saima Farooqui (Dem)

District 98: Patricia Hawkins-Williams (Dem)

District 99: Daryl Campbell (Dem)

District 101: Todd Delmay (Dem)

District 105: Marie Woodson (Dem)

Palm Beach County

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

Circuit Judge

Broward County

Group 9: Lauren Melissa Alperstein

Group 14: William W. "Bill" Haury Jr

Group 23: Gary M. Farmer Jr

Group 51: Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo

Palm Beach County

Group 23: Caryn Siperstein

County Judge

Broward County

Group 15: Chris Marion Brown

Group 26: Kaysia Monica Earley

Palm Beach County

Group 9: Paul Damico

County Commissioner

Broward County

District 6: Beam Furr (Dem)

District 8: Robert McKinzie (Dem)

District 9: Guithele Ruiz-Nicolas (Dem)

Palm Beach County

District 6: Michelle Oyola McGovern

School Board Member

Broward County

District 1: Rodney "Rod" Velez

District 4: Lori Kim Alhadeff

District 5: Ruth Carter-Lynch

District 6: Steven Julian

District 7: Nora Rupert

District 8: Allen Zeman

Palm Beach County

District 3: Karen Brill

District 4: Erica Whitfield

District 6: Marcia Andrews

District 7: Edwin Ferguson

Broward County School Tax Referendum: Yes

For more details on these recommendations, including criteria, go on the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

