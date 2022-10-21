Needing some help with your ballot? Here is our guide to voter guides for the 2022 general election

After a competitive primary season in South Florida, the 2022 midterms are finally upon us. Many have already received their mail-in ballots, while those voting in person can take part in early voting from Monday, Oct. 24.

The biggest date in the U.S. election calendar since the 2020 presidential vote, this year's general election will be loaded with national hot-button issues including the overturning of Roe v Wade, inflation and immigration.

With the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate in play, and with the battle between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist among the most closely-watched gubernatorial races in the country, the sunshine state will once again play its part in high-stakes contests.

But closer to home, voters across South Florida have multiple local decisions to make on their ballots, many of which will have a more significant — and, in the case of referendum questions, a more permanent — effect on their day-to-day lives.

However, often the candidates for roles such as county commissioner, school board member, circuit courts judge, or even those trying to get voted into the state Senate or House, have much lower name recognition. Meanwhile, referendums and other ballot questions can be hard to even understand, let alone make a decision on.

We have already published a voting guide that will help you find who is on your ballot and how to cast your vote. We also have put together an explainer that translates into plain English the statewide and countywide questions as well as some municipalities's referendums.

To help you further on this journey, we have compiled endorsements from newspapers, unions and other voices in the South Florida community, below.

Nonetheless, we strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage.

Unions

Florida AFL-CIO

Florida Education Association

Broward Teachers Union

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

AFSCME

United Teachers of Dade

Communications Workers of America

Groups

Everytown for Gun Safety

SAVE LGBTQ

Latino Victory Fund

Florida Sierra Club

Florida Conservation Voters

Ruth's List

Florida Planned Parenthood

Florida Family Policy Council

Americans for Prosperity - Florida

Flamingo Democrats

Florida Grassroots Coalition

Florida Family Action

National Right to Life Victory Fund

Newspapers

Miami Herald Editorial Board

Governor: Charlie Crist (Dem)

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala (Dem)

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersley (Dem)

U.S. House Representative

District 24: Frederica Wilson (Dem)

District 27: Annette Taddeo (Dem)

District 28: Robert Asencio (Dem)

State Senator

District 36: Raquel Pacheco (Dem)

District 38: Janelle Perez (Dem)

State Representative

District 106: Jordan W. Leonard

District 113: Alessandro "A.J." D'Amico

District 114: Demi Busatta Cabrera

District 115: Christie Cantin Davis

District 118: Johnny Gonzalo Farias

District 119: Gabriel Gonzalez

District 120: James "Jim" V. Mooney Jr

Florida Constitutional Amendments - statewide

Amendment 1: No

Amendment 2: No

Amendment 3: No

Miami-Dade County Commissioner

District 2: Marleine Bastien

District 6: Jorge Fors

Miami-Dade County Referendum Questions - countywide

Referendum 1: Yes

Referendum 2: Yes

School Tax Referendum: Yes

Palm Beach Post

U.S. Senator: Val Demings (Dem)

U.S. House Representative

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Dem)

District 21: Corinna Balderramos Robinson (Dem)

District 22: Lois Frankel (Dem)

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

State Senator

District 24: Bobby Powell (Dem)

District 26: Lori Berman (Dem)

District 30: Tina Polsky (Dem)

State Representative

District 93: Katherine Waldron (Dem)

District 94: Rick Roth (Rep)

District 91: Andy Thomson (Dem)

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

District 89: David Silvers (Dem)

District 90: Joe Casello (Dem)

District 87: Mike Caruso (Rep)

District 88: Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds (Dem)

Florida Constitutional Amendments - statewide

Amendment 1: No

Amendment 2: No

Amendment 3: No

Florida Supreme Court Justice

Charles Canady: No

John Couriel: No

Jamie Grosshans: No

Jorge Labarga: Yes

Ricky Polston: No

Palm Beach County Commissioner

District 2: Gregg Weiss

District 4: Robert Weinroth

District 6: Michelle Oyola McGovern

Palm Beach County School Board Member

District 6: Marcia Andrews

District 7: Corey Smith

Palm Beach County Referendum Questions - countywide

Housing Bond: Yes

Extend Public Schools Levy: Yes

South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Attorney General: Aramis Ayala (Dem)

Chief Financial Officer: Adam Hattersley (Dem)

Agriculture Commissioner: Naomi Blemur (Dem)

U.S. House Representative

District 20: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Dem)

District 22: Lois Frankel (Dem)

District 23: Jared Moskowitz (Dem)

District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Dem)

State Senator

District 30: Tina Polsky (Dem)

District 26: Lori Berman (Dem)

State Representative

District 100: Linda Thompson Gonzalez (Dem)

District 87: Sienna Osta (Dem)

District 90: Joe Casello (Dem)

District 91: Andy Thomson (Dem)

District 92: Kelly Skidmore (Dem)

Florida Constitutional Amendments - statewide

Amendment 1: No

Amendment 2: No

Amendment 3: No

Florida Supreme Court Justice

Charles Canady: No

John Couriel: No

Jmie Grosshans: No

Jorge Labarga: Yes

Ricky Polston: No

Fourth District Court of Appeal Judge

Edward Artau: No

Cory Ciklin: Yes

Jonathan D. Gerber: Yes

Robert M. Gross: Yes

Spencer D. Levine: Yes

Melanie G. May: Yes

Broward Circuit Court Judge

Group 23: Gary Farmer

Group 51: Lorena Veronica Mastrarrigo

Broward County Court Judge

Group 15: Chris Marion Brown

Palm Beach County Commissioner

District 2: Gregg Weiss

District 4: Robert Weinroth

District 6: Michelle McGovern

Broward County School Board Member

District 1: Rodney “Rod” Velez

District 5: Ruth Carter-Lynch

District 6: Steven Julian

District 8: Allen Zeman

Palm Beach County School Board Member

District 6: Marcia Andrews

District 7: Edwin Ferguson

For more details on these recommendations, including criteria, go on the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

