Amendments, referendums and other questions on your ballot - a WLRN explainer

There's more at stake in the 2022 election than the races for governor, Congress and the state legislature. Voters in South Florida face a lot of decisions.

We have already covered how, where and when you can vote for the Nov. 8 general election, in a detailed article which includes links to sample ballots, a list of early voting locations and where you can drop off vote-by-mail ballots.

But the ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties are filled with questions that can be a little tricky to comprehend - and could have a direct impact on your lives.

Every voter in the state will have their say on three constitutional amendments. These will cover: the tax consequences of flood-prevention improvements to homes; the fate of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission; and a measure intended to deal with the housing affordability crisis.

Across counties and municipalities, there are questions on matters such as increases in property taxes to pay for teacher salaries and school security, the future of huge hotel projects, bonds to raise funds to tackle community issues and raising the salaries of council members.

WLRN has created an interactive voter's guide, so you can search for some of the questions that will be on your ballot and get some clarity on the issues. We have included all the statewide and countywide amendments and referendums, as well as some of those in municipalities’ ballots.

You can read all the countywide questions or enter a zip code to search the municipal questions we have covered. For all of those there is a short explanation of the issues at stake, while some also include links to related stories.

The guide can be found here. You can also see WLRN's full coverage of the 2022 election here.

