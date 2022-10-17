Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida

The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote.

Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to vote in person, now is a great time to make a plan.

Read on for county-by-county information on how and where to vote, as well as how to look up which candidates and what questions are on your ballot.

First, here is some general information:

Your ballot and who can vote in the Florida midterms

To cast a ballot in the general election you have to be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident and at least 18 years old. You also have to be registered to vote in the state. The deadline to register for the general election has passed.

Each county’s official election website can provide voters with a sample ballot detailing all the races and questions they will be voting on. Check here for Broward , Miami-Dade , Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Vote-by-mail ballots

The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. Any requests received after 5 p.m. that day will not be accepted. Details on how to request in each county are below.

This ballot must reach your county's elections department no later than 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election. If you have one, you can already send it via USPS or drop it off in person — during business hours — to your county's appropriate elections office. Check here for election department locations and hours for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations once that period begins. We listed early voting locations by county below.

Voters who wait until Election Day to submit their vote-by-mail ballot cannot drop it off at their precinct — it will need to be dropped off at their county's elections department offices. Check for those details in the links above or go county-by-county below.

If you received a vote-by-mail ballot, but would rather cast your ballot on Election Day, you can do that, but you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your assigned voting precinct. Elections officials have to cancel that ballot so you can vote in person.

There are some restrictions to keep in mind if you will be dropping off mail-in ballots at any point. According to Florida law, a person may only bring two signed and sealed vote-by-mail ballots besides their own, except for immediate family members - this means a person’s spouse or the parent, child, grandparent, grandchild or sibling of the person or the person’s spouse,

Early voting

With the exception of Monroe County, early voting in South Florida kicks off Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Those locations, which also have secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots, will be open everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — again, except for Monroe County.

In Monroe County, early voting ends one day earlier, with locations open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through that voting period.

Voting in person on Election Day

For those who are voting in person and have not cast their ballot by the end of early voting, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day, Nov. 8. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot; if you arrive at your precinct later than 7 p.m., you will not be able to vote.

We have specific information for your county below, but you can find your precinct here. All voters must bring appropriate identification to the polls - we have details below or check here for more information.

What you'll need to vote at your polling place on Election Day:



A current and valid photo identification with a signature. Approved forms of photo ID include Florida driver's license; a Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification.

If the photo identification does not have a signature, you must provide additional identification with your signature.

A voter information card is not an acceptable form of ID. Your card is a good source of information about your voter registration including your assigned precinct and polling location for Election Day.

Voters can also request language accommodations and accessible voting for people with disabilities.

You can find detailed information for Election Day voting for your county below:

Broward County

On Election Day, voters in Broward County must visit a poll within their precinct which you can find here. You can check your sample ballot and other voting information at the County Supervisor of Elections here.

Request a vote-by-mail ballot here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.

Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Broward County has 24 designated early voting sites where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:

African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, 33311

2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, 33311 Carver Ranches Branch Library: 4735 SW 18th St., West Park, 33023

4735 SW 18th St., West Park, 33023 Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library: 1 Park Ave East, Dania Beach, 33004

1 Park Ave East, Dania Beach, 33004 Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, 33328

4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, 33328 Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 33060

1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 33060 Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, 33304

1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, 33304 Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, 33009

410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, 33009 Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 33020

2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 33020 Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 33025

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 33025 North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library: 6901 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale, 33068

6901 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale, 33068 North Regional Library/Broward College: 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, 33066

1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, 33066 Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, 33065

3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, 33065 Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 33314

3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 33314 Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, 33441

445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, 33441 Pine Trails Park Amphitheater: 10555 Trails End, Parkland, 33076

10555 Trails End, Parkland, 33076 Supervisor of Elections branch office at E. Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, 33060

520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, 33060 Supervisor of Elections branch office at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313

1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313 South Regional Library/Broward College: 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 33024

7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 33024 Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, 33331

16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, 33331 Sunrise Civic Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, 33351

10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, 33351 Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, 33321

8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, 33321 West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, 33324

8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, 33324 Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, 33332

4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, 33332 Woman's Club of Wilton Manors: 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors, 33305

Miami-Dade County

Voters can view a customized sample ballot along with other information including polling locations here . On Election Day, voters must go to a poll within their precinct. For more information, Miami-Dade County’s voter information guide is available in English , Spanish and Haitian Creole .

Request a vote-by-mail ballot here. Check here for other details, including how to return and track your ballot.

Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Miami-Dade County has 28 designated early voting sites where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:



Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 33150

8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 33150 Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center: 405 University Drive, Coral Gables, 33134

405 University Drive, Coral Gables, 33134 Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami-Dade, 33157

9211 SW 152nd St., Miami-Dade, 33157 Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 33172

2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 33172 Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) : 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami-Dade, 33199 (Entrance is on Southwest 107th Avenue and 16th Street)

: 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami-Dade, 33199 (Entrance is on Southwest 107th Avenue and 16th Street) Historic Garage: 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science - as you enter on the right-hand side)

3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science - as you enter on the right-hand side) Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 33030

1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 33030 International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12th St, Doral, 33172

10315 NW 12th St, Doral, 33172 John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, 33012

190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, 33012 Joseph Caleb Center (community meeting room): 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, 33142

5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, 33142 Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88th St., Kendall, 33196

15205 SW 88th St., Kendall, 33196 Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97th Ave., Kendall, 33176

9101 SW 97th Ave., Kendall, 33176 Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61st St., Miami, 33137

430 NE 61st St., Miami, 33137 Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 33139

1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 33139 Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center): 11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, 33176 (Entrance is on Southwest 104th Street and 113th Place)

11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, 33176 (Entrance is on Southwest 104th Street and 113th Place) Miami Dade College North Campus (Library): 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami-Dade, 33167

11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami-Dade, 33167 Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, 33016

15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, 33016 Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, 33032

14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, 33032 North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 33056

2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 33056 North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, 33161

835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, 33161 North Shore Branch Library : 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33141

: 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33141 Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, 33180

2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, 33180 Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, 33145

2111 SW 19th St., Miami, 33145 South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 33189

10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 33189 Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections branch office): 111 NW First St. (lobby), Miami, 33128

111 NW First St. (lobby), Miami, 33128 West Kendall Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Kendall, 33196

10201 Hammocks Blvd., Kendall, 33196 West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, 33144

901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, 33144 Westchester Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th Street, Miami, 33165



Monroe County

On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct, which you can find here. You can view a customized sample ballot and other voting information here . Sample ballots, in English and Spanish, at the County Supervisor of Elections can be found here .

Request a vote-by-mail ballot and track its status here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.

Early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday Oct. 24 through Saturday Nov. 5. Monroe County has five early voting locations where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:



Main Office 530 Whitehead Street, #101Key West, FL 33040-6577

530 Whitehead Street, #101Key West, FL 33040-6577 Marathon Branch 100th Street Center, 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050

100th Street Center, 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050 Key Largo Branch Murray Nelson Center: 102050 Overseas Highway #137, Key Largo, FL 33037-2785

102050 Overseas Highway #137, Key Largo, FL 33037-2785 Big Pine Key Community Park: (End of Sands Road) 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada



Palm Beach County

Voters in Palm Beach County can find their sample ballot and voting locations here . On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct. That information can be found at the County Supervisor of Elections here

Request a vote-by-mail ballot and track its status here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.

Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Palm Beach County has 21 early voting locations where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:



Jupiter Community Center 200 Military Trl, Jupiter, 33458

200 Military Trl, Jupiter, 33458 Florida Atlantic Univ. Jupiter Campus 5353 Parkside Dr, Jupiter, 33458

5353 Parkside Dr, Jupiter, 33458 Gardens Branch Library 11303 Campus Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410

11303 Campus Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410 Wells Rec Community Center 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, 33404

2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, 33404 Acreage Branch Library 15801 Orange Blvd, Loxahatchee, 33470

15801 Orange Blvd, Loxahatchee, 33470 SOE West County Branch Office 2976 State Road #15, 2nd floor, Belle Glade, 33430

2976 State Road #15, 2nd floor, Belle Glade, 33430 Belle Glade Branch Library 725 NW 4th St, Belle Glade, 33430

725 NW 4th St, Belle Glade, 33430 Howard Park Community Center 1302 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, 33401

1302 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, 33401 South Florida Fairgrounds 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33411

9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33411 Summit Main Library 3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33406

3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33406 Wellington Branch Library 1951 Royal Fern Dr, Wellington, 33414

1951 Royal Fern Dr, Wellington, 33414 Greenacres Community Center 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, 33463

501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, 33463 Lantana Road Branch Library 4020 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, 33462

4020 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, 33462 Ezell Hester Community Center 1901 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, 33435

1901 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, 33435 Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd, Delray Beach, 33446

14350 Hagen Ranch Rd, Delray Beach, 33446 Delray Beach Community Center 50 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach, 33444

50 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach, 33444 South County Civic Center 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, 33446

16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, 33446 West Boca Branch Library 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, 33498

18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, 33498 Spanish River Library 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, 33431

1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, 33431 Boca Raton Downtown Library 400 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, 33432

400 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, 33432 Sugar Sand Park Community Center 300 S Military Trl, Boca Raton, 33486

For voters who only need to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots, Palm Beach County also has four locations:



Main Office 240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415

240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 West County Branch Office West County Office Building, 2976 State Road #15, Second Floor, Belle Glade, FL 33430

West County Office Building, 2976 State Road #15, Second Floor, Belle Glade, FL 33430 North County Branch Office Northeast County Courthouse, 3188 P.G.A. Blvd., Rm. #2401, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Northeast County Courthouse, 3188 P.G.A. Blvd., Rm. #2401, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 South County Branch Office Southeast PBC Administrative Complex, 345 South Congress Avenue, Rm. #103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Please take note of each of these sites' operating hours. The main branch will operate from Monday Oct 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The West, North and South branches are open from Monday Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.