Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote.
Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to vote in person, now is a great time to make a plan.
Read on for county-by-county information on how and where to vote, as well as how to look up which candidates and what questions are on your ballot.
First, here is some general information:
Your ballot and who can vote in the Florida midterms
To cast a ballot in the general election you have to be a U.S. citizen, a Florida resident and at least 18 years old. You also have to be registered to vote in the state. The deadline to register for the general election has passed.
Each county’s official election website can provide voters with a sample ballot detailing all the races and questions they will be voting on. Check here for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.
Vote-by-mail ballots
The last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29. Any requests received after 5 p.m. that day will not be accepted. Details on how to request in each county are below.
This ballot must reach your county's elections department no later than 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election. If you have one, you can already send it via USPS or drop it off in person — during business hours — to your county's appropriate elections office. Check here for election department locations and hours for Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach.
Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations once that period begins. We listed early voting locations by county below.
Voters who wait until Election Day to submit their vote-by-mail ballot cannot drop it off at their precinct — it will need to be dropped off at their county's elections department offices. Check for those details in the links above or go county-by-county below.
If you received a vote-by-mail ballot, but would rather cast your ballot on Election Day, you can do that, but you must bring your mail-in ballot with you to your assigned voting precinct. Elections officials have to cancel that ballot so you can vote in person.
There are some restrictions to keep in mind if you will be dropping off mail-in ballots at any point. According to Florida law, a person may only bring two signed and sealed vote-by-mail ballots besides their own, except for immediate family members - this means a person’s spouse or the parent, child, grandparent, grandchild or sibling of the person or the person’s spouse,
Early voting
With the exception of Monroe County, early voting in South Florida kicks off Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 6. Those locations, which also have secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots, will be open everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — again, except for Monroe County.
In Monroe County, early voting ends one day earlier, with locations open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through that voting period.
Voting in person on Election Day
For those who are voting in person and have not cast their ballot by the end of early voting, polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day, Nov. 8. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot; if you arrive at your precinct later than 7 p.m., you will not be able to vote.
We have specific information for your county below, but you can find your precinct here. All voters must bring appropriate identification to the polls - we have details below or check here for more information.
What you'll need to vote at your polling place on Election Day:
- A current and valid photo identification with a signature. Approved forms of photo ID include Florida driver's license; a Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; U.S. passport; debit or credit card; military identification; student identification.
- If the photo identification does not have a signature, you must provide additional identification with your signature.
- A voter information card is not an acceptable form of ID. Your card is a good source of information about your voter registration including your assigned precinct and polling location for Election Day.
Voters can also request language accommodations and accessible voting for people with disabilities.
You can find detailed information for Election Day voting for your county below:
Broward County
On Election Day, voters in Broward County must visit a poll within their precinct which you can find here. You can check your sample ballot and other voting information at the County Supervisor of Elections here.
Request a vote-by-mail ballot here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.
Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Broward County has 24 designated early voting sites where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:
- African-American Research Library: 2650 Sistrunk Blvd. (Northwest Sixth Street), Fort Lauderdale, 33311
- Carver Ranches Branch Library: 4735 SW 18th St., West Park, 33023
- Dania Beach Paul DeMaio Branch Library: 1 Park Ave East, Dania Beach, 33004
- Davie/Cooper City Branch Library: 4600 SW 82nd Ave., Davie, 33328
- Emma Lou Olson Civic Center: 1801 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 33060
- Fort Lauderdale Branch Library/Art Serve: 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Room 130, Fort Lauderdale, 33304
- Hallandale Beach Cultural Community Center: 410 SE Third St., Hallandale Beach, 33009
- Hollywood Branch Library: 2600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, 33020
- Miramar Branch Library: 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar, 33025
- North Lauderdale Saraniero Branch Library: 6901 Kimberly Blvd., North Lauderdale, 33068
- North Regional Library/Broward College: 1100 Coconut Creek Blvd., Coconut Creek, 33066
- Northwest Regional Library: 3151 University Dr., Coral Springs, 33065
- Nova Southeastern University (Alvin Sherman Library): 3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, 33314
- Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex: 445 SW Second St., Deerfield Beach, 33441
- Pine Trails Park Amphitheater: 10555 Trails End, Parkland, 33076
- Supervisor of Elections branch office at E. Pat Larkins Community Center: 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, 33060
- Supervisor of Elections branch office at Lauderhill Mall: 1519 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill, 33313
- South Regional Library/Broward College: 7300 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines, 33024
- Southwest Regional Library: 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines, 33331
- Sunrise Civic Center: 10650 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise, 33351
- Tamarac Branch Library: 8701 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac, 33321
- West Regional Library: 8601 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, 33324
- Weston Branch Library: 4205 Bonaventure Blvd., Weston, 33332
- Woman's Club of Wilton Manors: 600 NE 21st Court, Wilton Manors, 33305
Miami-Dade County
Voters can view a customized sample ballot along with other information including polling locations here. On Election Day, voters must go to a poll within their precinct. For more information, Miami-Dade County’s voter information guide is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.
Request a vote-by-mail ballot here. Check here for other details, including how to return and track your ballot.
Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Miami-Dade County has 28 designated early voting sites where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:
- Arcola Lakes Branch Library: 8240 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 33150
- Coral Gables War Memorial Youth Center: 405 University Drive, Coral Gables, 33134
- Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152nd St., Miami-Dade, 33157
- Elections Department (Main Office): 2700 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 33172
- Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center): 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami-Dade, 33199 (Entrance is on Southwest 107th Avenue and 16th Street)
- Historic Garage: 3250 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 33129 (Same property as the old Museum of Science - as you enter on the right-hand side)
- Homestead Community Center (William F. “Bill” Dickinson Community Center): 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 33030
- International Mall Branch Library: 10315 NW 12th St, Doral, 33172
- John F. Kennedy Library: 190 W. 49th St., Hialeah, 33012
- Joseph Caleb Center (community meeting room): 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Building A, Miami, 33142
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88th St., Kendall, 33196
- Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97th Ave., Kendall, 33176
- Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NE 61st St., Miami, 33137
- Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 33139
- Miami Dade College Kendall Campus (The Fascell Conference Center): 11011 SW 104th St., Building K, Miami, 33176 (Entrance is on Southwest 104th Street and 113th Place)
- Miami Dade College North Campus (Library): 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 2, Miami-Dade, 33167
- Miami Lakes Community Center (Mary Collins Community Center): 15151 NW 82nd Ave., Miami Lakes, 33016
- Naranja Branch Library: 14850 SW 280th St., Homestead, 33032
- North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, 33056
- North Miami Public Library: 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, 33161
- North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 33141
- Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, 33180
- Shenandoah Branch Library: 2111 SW 19th St., Miami, 33145
- South Dade Regional Library: 10750 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 33189
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections branch office): 111 NW First St. (lobby), Miami, 33128
- West Kendall Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Kendall, 33196
- West Miami Community Center: 901 SW 62nd Ave., West Miami, 33144
- Westchester Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th Street, Miami, 33165
Monroe County
On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct, which you can find here. You can view a customized sample ballot and other voting information here. Sample ballots, in English and Spanish, at the County Supervisor of Elections can be found here.
Request a vote-by-mail ballot and track its status here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.
Early voting sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on Monday Oct. 24 through Saturday Nov. 5. Monroe County has five early voting locations where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:
- Main Office 530 Whitehead Street, #101Key West, FL 33040-6577
- Marathon Branch 100th Street Center, 10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050
- Key Largo Branch Murray Nelson Center: 102050 Overseas Highway #137, Key Largo, FL 33037-2785
- Big Pine Key Community Park: (End of Sands Road) 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
- Islamorada Branch Library: 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada
Palm Beach County
Voters in Palm Beach County can find their sample ballot and voting locations here. On Election Day, voters must visit a poll within their precinct. That information can be found at the County Supervisor of Elections here
Request a vote-by-mail ballot and track its status here. Check here for other details, including how to return your ballot.
Early voting takes place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Palm Beach County has 21 early voting locations where there will be secure drop boxes for vote-by-mail ballots:
- Jupiter Community Center 200 Military Trl, Jupiter, 33458
- Florida Atlantic Univ. Jupiter Campus 5353 Parkside Dr, Jupiter, 33458
- Gardens Branch Library 11303 Campus Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, 33410
- Wells Rec Community Center 2409 Avenue H West, Riviera Beach, 33404
- Acreage Branch Library 15801 Orange Blvd, Loxahatchee, 33470
- SOE West County Branch Office 2976 State Road #15, 2nd floor, Belle Glade, 33430
- Belle Glade Branch Library 725 NW 4th St, Belle Glade, 33430
- Howard Park Community Center 1302 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, 33401
- South Florida Fairgrounds 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33411
- Summit Main Library 3650 Summit Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33406
- Wellington Branch Library 1951 Royal Fern Dr, Wellington, 33414
- Greenacres Community Center 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, 33463
- Lantana Road Branch Library 4020 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, 33462
- Ezell Hester Community Center 1901 N Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, 33435
- Hagen Ranch Road Branch Library 14350 Hagen Ranch Rd, Delray Beach, 33446
- Delray Beach Community Center 50 NW 1st Ave, Delray Beach, 33444
- South County Civic Center 16700 Jog Rd, Delray Beach, 33446
- West Boca Branch Library 18685 State Road 7, Boca Raton, 33498
- Spanish River Library 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, 33431
- Boca Raton Downtown Library 400 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, 33432
- Sugar Sand Park Community Center 300 S Military Trl, Boca Raton, 33486
For voters who only need to drop off their vote-by-mail ballots, Palm Beach County also has four locations:
- Main Office 240 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33415
- West County Branch Office West County Office Building, 2976 State Road #15, Second Floor, Belle Glade, FL 33430
- North County Branch Office Northeast County Courthouse, 3188 P.G.A. Blvd., Rm. #2401, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
- South County Branch Office Southeast PBC Administrative Complex, 345 South Congress Avenue, Rm. #103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
Please take note of each of these sites' operating hours. The main branch will operate from Monday Oct 24 to Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The West, North and South branches are open from Monday Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.