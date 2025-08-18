Palm Beach County rolls out welcome mat for DOGE

Palm Beach County is receiving officials from Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) this week.

The department is dispatching auditors across the state —including Broward and Miami-Dade counties — to scrutinize and evaluate local spending and certain services.

" Let me be clear, efficiency does not mean cutting corners. It does not mean reducing the services our residents have earned," said Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Marino in a video statement. "It means operating smarter. It means allowing our resources so that every tax dollar delivers maximum impact"

Marino noted she welcomed Florida DOGE’s assessment, boasting a collective $90 million in taxpayer savings after reducing mileage rates in recent years without reducing services.

Marino called the visit, which goes from Monday to Tuesday, a win for transparency and fiscal responsibility.

