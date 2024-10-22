Unsure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for the 2024 general election

This week marks the start of early voting for the 2024 General Election.

High profile officials have already descended upon Florida, with Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slated to visit Broward and Miami-Dade counties, respectively.

This year, Florida's ballot includes abortion rights and legalization of recreational marijuana — hot button topics that have become a major talking point for candidates.

During what has already been an eventful — and sometimes unprecedented — election season, Florida is simultaneously recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that devastated parts of the state's Gulf Coast. Just last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing supervisors of elections in Milton-affected counties to make elections changes.

Besides picking the next president this year, voters will get to choose a U.S. Senator and members of the U.S. House, Florida Senate and Florida House — as well as local races, which now include some brand new positions, such as Miami-Dade County Sheriff and the Broward County tax collector.

READ MORE: What to know about the new positions on the ballots for Miami-Dade, Broward

However, often the candidates for local races have much lower name recognition. Meanwhile, referendums and other ballot questions can be hard to even understand, let alone make a decision on. To help you, we have compiled endorsements below from newspapers, unions and other voices from across the political spectrum in the South Florida community.

Nonetheless, we strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage.

You can also find out detailed biographies of prospective judges and a helpful break down of your county's court system here.

Find all the information you need on voting in South Florida here. Plus the WLRN News team and our public media partners across Florida have put together this guide to help you decide who gets your vote for the federal and state races in the 2024 election cycle.

Unions

Broward County Fraternal Order of Police

Broward Teachers Union

Communications Workers of America

Florida AFL-CIO

Florida Education Association

Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association

Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police, District 4

United Teachers of Dade

Groups

Americans for Prosperity - Florida

Equality Florida Action PAC

Everytown for Gun Safety

Florida Family Action

Florida Family Policy Council

Florida National Organization for Women

Florida Planned Parenthood

Florida Sierra Club

Latino Victory Fund

National Right to Life Victory Fund

Ruth's List

SAVE LGBTQ

Newspapers

Miami Herald Editorial Board

Miami-Dade County

Tax Collector: David Richardson

Supervisor of Elections: J.C. Planas

Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts: Juana Fernandez-Barquin

Miami-Dade County Sheriff: James Reyes

Miami-Dade Property Appraiser: Tomas Regalado

County Judge Group 29: Christopher Benjamin

Miami-Dade Commission District 7 Runoff: Raquel Regalado

School Board

Miami-Dade School Board District 3: Joseph “Joe” Geller

Miami-Dade School Board District 7: Maxeme “Max” Tuchman

Miami Beach, Bal Harbour homelessness tax: Yes

Miami Beach referendums

Referendum 1: Yes

Referendum 2: Yes

Referendum 3: Yes

Referendum 4: Yes

Referendum 5: No

Referendum 6: Yes

Referendum 7: Yes

Referendum 8: Yes

Congress: U.S. House Representative

U.S. House District 24: Frederica Wilson

U.S. House District 27: Lucia Baez-Geller

U.S. House District 28: N/A

Congress: U.S. Senate:

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

State Senate

District 37: Jason Pizzo

District 39: No endorsement

State Representative

District 106: Joe Saunders

District 111: Laura F. Kelley

District 112: Alex Rizo

District 113: Vicki Lopez

District 114: Demi Busatta Cabrera

District 115: Omar Blanco

District 116: Daniel A. Perez

District 117: Kevin Chambliss

District 119: Juan Carlos Porras

District 118: Mike Redondo

District 120: Jim Mooney

Florida Supreme Court Justices: Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso: No vote on retention

Florida's Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 1, Partisan school elections: No

Amendment 2, Hunting and fishing: No

Amendment 3, Recreational marijuana: Yes

Amendment 4, Abortion rights: Yes

Amendment 5, Homestead exemption: Yes

Amendment 6, Campaign financing: No

South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board

Broward County

County Commission, District 1: Nan Rich

County Judge, Group 10: Samuel Ford Stark

Fort Lauderdale, Mayor: Barbra Anne Stern

Fort Lauderdale, District 1: John Charles Herbst

Fort Lauderdale, District 2: Charlotte Rodstrom

Fort Lauderdale, District 4: Warren Sturman

Hollywood, Mayor: Catherine “Cat” Uden

Hollywood, District 2: Peter D. Hernandez

Hollywood, District 6: Idelma Quintana

Pompano Beach, Mayor: Rex Hardin

Pompano Beach, District 1: Andrea Leigh McGee

Pompano Beach, District 3: Alison Fournier

Pompano Beach, District 4: John “Jay” Jones

Pompano Beach, District 5: Darlene Smith

Sunrise, Mayor: Mike Ryan

Sunrise, Seat A: Erncy Dumornay

Sunrise, Seat B: Joseph “Joey” Scuotto

Tamarac, District 1: Viola Watson

Tamarac, District 3: Elvin Villalobos

County Question 1, Housing: Yes

County Question 2, Inspector General: Yes

U.S. House Representative

U.S. House, District 21: Thomas Witkop

U.S. House, District 22: Lois Frankel

U.S. House, District 23: Jared Moskowitz

U.S. House, District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

State Senate

Florida Senate, District 35: Barbara Sharief

Florida Senate, District 37: Jason Pizzo

State Representative

Florida House, District 90: Joe Casello

Florida House, District 91: Jay Shooster

Florida House, District 94: Rachelle Litt

Florida House, District 100: Jim Brenner

Florida House, District 102: Mike Gottlieb

Florida House, District 103: Robin Bartleman

Florida House, District 105: Marie Woodson

Broward Sheriff

No endorsement



Palm Beach County

State Attorney: Sam Stern

Sheriff: Michael Gauger

Supervisor of Elections: Wendy Sartory Link

County Commission, District 5: Maria Sachs

County Question 1, School tax: Yes

Judicial Race

County Judge, Group 2: Lourdes Casanova

Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller: Joseph Abruzzo

Florida Supreme Court

Merit retention, Justice Renatha Francis: No

Merit retention, Justice Meredith Sasso: No

School Board

School Board, District 1: Matthew Lane

School Board, District 5: Mindy Koch

Palm Beach Post Editorial Board

Read all the Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsements for local, state and U.S. House and U.S. Senate here.