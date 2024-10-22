Unsure who to vote for? Here is our guide to voter guides for the 2024 general election
This week marks the start of early voting for the 2024 General Election.
High profile officials have already descended upon Florida, with Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slated to visit Broward and Miami-Dade counties, respectively.
This year, Florida's ballot includes abortion rights and legalization of recreational marijuana — hot button topics that have become a major talking point for candidates.
During what has already been an eventful — and sometimes unprecedented — election season, Florida is simultaneously recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that devastated parts of the state's Gulf Coast. Just last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order allowing supervisors of elections in Milton-affected counties to make elections changes.
Besides picking the next president this year, voters will get to choose a U.S. Senator and members of the U.S. House, Florida Senate and Florida House — as well as local races, which now include some brand new positions, such as Miami-Dade County Sheriff and the Broward County tax collector.
READ MORE: What to know about the new positions on the ballots for Miami-Dade, Broward
However, often the candidates for local races have much lower name recognition. Meanwhile, referendums and other ballot questions can be hard to even understand, let alone make a decision on. To help you, we have compiled endorsements below from newspapers, unions and other voices from across the political spectrum in the South Florida community.
Nonetheless, we strongly encourage voters to do their own research, including on these pages and by listening to WLRN’s on-air election coverage.
You can also find out detailed biographies of prospective judges and a helpful break down of your county's court system here.
Find all the information you need on voting in South Florida here. Plus the WLRN News team and our public media partners across Florida have put together this guide to help you decide who gets your vote for the federal and state races in the 2024 election cycle.
Unions
Broward County Fraternal Order of Police
Communications Workers of America
Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association
Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police, District 4
Groups
Americans for Prosperity - Florida
Florida National Organization for Women
National Right to Life Victory Fund
Newspapers
Miami-Dade County
Tax Collector: David Richardson
Supervisor of Elections: J.C. Planas
Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts: Juana Fernandez-Barquin
Miami-Dade County Sheriff: James Reyes
Miami-Dade Property Appraiser: Tomas Regalado
County Judge Group 29: Christopher Benjamin
Miami-Dade Commission District 7 Runoff: Raquel Regalado
School Board
Miami-Dade School Board District 3: Joseph “Joe” Geller
Miami-Dade School Board District 7: Maxeme “Max” Tuchman
Miami Beach, Bal Harbour homelessness tax: Yes
Miami Beach referendums
Referendum 1: Yes
Referendum 2: Yes
Referendum 3: Yes
Referendum 4: Yes
Referendum 5: No
Referendum 6: Yes
Referendum 7: Yes
Referendum 8: Yes
Congress: U.S. House Representative
U.S. House District 24: Frederica Wilson
U.S. House District 27: Lucia Baez-Geller
U.S. House District 28: N/A
Congress: U.S. Senate:
Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
State Senate
District 37: Jason Pizzo
District 39: No endorsement
State Representative
District 106: Joe Saunders
District 111: Laura F. Kelley
District 112: Alex Rizo
District 113: Vicki Lopez
District 114: Demi Busatta Cabrera
District 115: Omar Blanco
District 116: Daniel A. Perez
District 117: Kevin Chambliss
District 119: Juan Carlos Porras
District 118: Mike Redondo
District 120: Jim Mooney
Florida Supreme Court Justices: Renatha Francis and Meredith Sasso: No vote on retention
Florida's Constitutional Amendments
Amendment 1, Partisan school elections: No
Amendment 2, Hunting and fishing: No
Amendment 3, Recreational marijuana: Yes
Amendment 4, Abortion rights: Yes
Amendment 5, Homestead exemption: Yes
Amendment 6, Campaign financing: No
South Florida Sun Sentinel Editorial Board
Broward County
County Commission, District 1: Nan Rich
County Judge, Group 10: Samuel Ford Stark
Fort Lauderdale, Mayor: Barbra Anne Stern
Fort Lauderdale, District 1: John Charles Herbst
Fort Lauderdale, District 2: Charlotte Rodstrom
Fort Lauderdale, District 4: Warren Sturman
Hollywood, Mayor: Catherine “Cat” Uden
Hollywood, District 2: Peter D. Hernandez
Hollywood, District 6: Idelma Quintana
Pompano Beach, Mayor: Rex Hardin
Pompano Beach, District 1: Andrea Leigh McGee
Pompano Beach, District 3: Alison Fournier
Pompano Beach, District 4: John “Jay” Jones
Pompano Beach, District 5: Darlene Smith
Sunrise, Mayor: Mike Ryan
Sunrise, Seat A: Erncy Dumornay
Sunrise, Seat B: Joseph “Joey” Scuotto
Tamarac, District 1: Viola Watson
Tamarac, District 3: Elvin Villalobos
County Question 1, Housing: Yes
County Question 2, Inspector General: Yes
U.S. House Representative
U.S. House, District 21: Thomas Witkop
U.S. House, District 22: Lois Frankel
U.S. House, District 23: Jared Moskowitz
U.S. House, District 25: Debbie Wasserman Schultz
State Senate
Florida Senate, District 35: Barbara Sharief
Florida Senate, District 37: Jason Pizzo
State Representative
Florida House, District 90: Joe Casello
Florida House, District 91: Jay Shooster
Florida House, District 94: Rachelle Litt
Florida House, District 100: Jim Brenner
Florida House, District 102: Mike Gottlieb
Florida House, District 103: Robin Bartleman
Florida House, District 105: Marie Woodson
Broward Sheriff
No endorsement
Palm Beach County
State Attorney: Sam Stern
Sheriff: Michael Gauger
Supervisor of Elections: Wendy Sartory Link
County Commission, District 5: Maria Sachs
County Question 1, School tax: Yes
Judicial Race
County Judge, Group 2: Lourdes Casanova
Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller: Joseph Abruzzo
Florida Supreme Court
Merit retention, Justice Renatha Francis: No
Merit retention, Justice Meredith Sasso: No
School Board
School Board, District 1: Matthew Lane
School Board, District 5: Mindy Koch
Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
Read all the Palm Beach Post Editorial Board endorsements for local, state and U.S. House and U.S. Senate here.