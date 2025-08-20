Miami's Transit Alliance marks anniversary by traveling 24 hours

Public transportation nonprofit Transit Alliance Miami is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The grassroots group has worked to improve public transit with initiatives like the Better Bus Network revamp of Miami-Dade County’s bus system.

To commemorate the occasion, Transit Alliance Executive Director Cathy Dos Santos is putting the buses, and herself, to the ultimate challenge.

On Thursday, Dos Santos and her team will travel 24 hours nonstop throughout Miami-Dade by walking, biking and taking the bus.

"There's people every day moving from point A to point B, to go to work, to go to their appointments, taking public transit, walking and biking. So that's exactly what we're gonna do. But we're gonna do it for 24 hours to really put our system to the test going from Miami Beach to West Kendall from Miami Lakes to the Everglades." Dos Santos said.

They plan to highlight the highs and lows of the transit system, and to raise money for Transit Alliance.

People are invited to join Dos Santos along the route or at the paid finish line celebration at Gramps Getaway on the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday.

