Poll shows Miami-Dade voters oppose U.S. military intervention in Venezuela

A new survey of Miami-Dade County voters out Oct. 6 asked whether the U.S. military should force Venezuela’s dictator from power — and a plurality voted against it.

The poll by the Democrat-leaning Miami firm Bendixen & Amandi covers a variety of hot-button issues in Miami-Dade.

The county is home to the U.S.’s largest Venezuelan expat community. So it asks residents if President Trump should use the U.S. military to oust the brutal dictatorship of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. A plurality – 42 percent – said No, while only 35 percent said Yes.

Trump is making noise now about possible military strikes against drug traffickers inside Venezuela. Because Trump has designated the Maduro regime as the head of Venezuelan drug-trafficking, such an operation could be geared not just toward drug interdiction — but regime removal.

The fact that there is more opposition to the idea than support in Miami-Dade suggests Trump may lack national backing, too.

